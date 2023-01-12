The Nebraska track and field team earned five titles on Friday night on the first day of the Graduate Classic at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track. Maxwell Otterdahl won the men's weight throw with a throw of 73-2 1/2 (22.31m) on his fifth attempt of the night. It was a personal best that moved him up to No. 2 in Nebraska school history and No. 1 in the NCAA this season. His mark was just one inch shy of Alex Talley's school record set last year.

