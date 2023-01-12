Read full article on original website
huskers.com
Huskers Rout Eagles Behind Smallbore Record
Lincoln, Neb.- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team used a new team smallbore record to defeat the No. 14 Morehead State Eagles by a score of 4,719-4,669 on Saturday. The Huskers broke the previous smallbore team record of 2,345, set on Oct. 22 against Air Force. NU's aggregate score of 4,719 is the second-highest team aggregate in program history, topped only by the Huskers' score of 4,726 at Alaska-Fairbanks on Nov. 13.
huskers.com
Huskers Claim Lindsey Ferris Invitational Title
Washington, D.C. - The Nebraska women's gymnastics team claimed four individual titles on the way to earning the team title at the Lindsey Ferris Invitational Saturday afternoon. The Huskers finished with a team score of 196.150 while George Washington finished in second (195.300), Cornell in third (189.900) and William and...
huskers.com
Huskers Finish With Nine Titles at Graduate Classic
The Nebraska track and field team combined for four individual titles and relay victories on the second day of the Graduate Classic at the Devaney Center Indoor Track on Saturday. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event victories. Mayson Conner won the men's high jump with the best...
huskers.com
Huskers Close Day Two at West Point Open
West Point, N.Y.- The Huskers returned for the second day of competition at the West Point Open where the top ten scoring individuals from the day one qualified to compete in the individual and all-around finals. NU finalized day two of the meet with two event titles, including Chris Hiser on rings with 13.75 and Taylor Christopulos on vault with 14.85, and a total of eight podium finishes.
huskers.com
Otterdahl Leads Huskers on First Day of Graduate Classic
The Nebraska track and field team earned five titles on Friday night on the first day of the Graduate Classic at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track. Maxwell Otterdahl won the men's weight throw with a throw of 73-2 1/2 (22.31m) on his fifth attempt of the night. It was a personal best that moved him up to No. 2 in Nebraska school history and No. 1 in the NCAA this season. His mark was just one inch shy of Alex Talley's school record set last year.
huskers.com
Huskers Fall at No. 3 Purdue
Derrick Walker led Nebraska with 19 points, but a short-handed Nebraska squad fell at No. 3 Purdue, 73-55, Friday night at Mackey Arena. Nebraska (9-9, 2-5 Big Ten) was without two of its three leading scorers, as Juwan Gary (shoulder) and Sam Griesel (hip) missed Friday's game because of injury.
huskers.com
NU Takes Second in West Point Open
West Point, N.Y.- Nebraska battled in their first meet of the 2023 season competing against Penn State, Army, Navy, and Springfield in the West Point Open where they claimed second place on the first day of team competition. The Huskers ended with a final team score of 399.300. Nebraska claimed...
huskers.com
Huskers Dominate Gophers, 21-9
Lincoln, Neb. - The No. 4 Nebraska wrestling team defeated No. 12 Minnesota 21-9 to earn its first conference victory of the season in front of 3,821 fans at the Devaney Center. The Huskers (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 bouts, while earning a bonus point victory, to hand the Gophers (7-2, 0-2 Big Ten) their second conference loss of the season.
