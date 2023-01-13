Hufendick Farm will receive a $250,000 boost to help expand the family’s Plainfield butcher shop, the US Department of Agriculture announced. The USDA Value Added Producer Grant will provide working capital funds to Hufendick Farm Inc. to assist them in expanding the markets for their various processed meat products. The farm raises beef, pork, lamb, goat and poultry for direct sales to consumers, and the funding will assist them in their expansion to a retail butcher shop, where they will process the harvested animals into numerous products including various cuts of meat and other processed meat products. The meat products sold all come from animals raised at Hufendick Farm.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO