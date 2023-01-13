Read full article on original website
Illinois Business Journal
USDA grant to help expand Chicago area butcher shop, giving Illinois customers more access to local cuts
Hufendick Farm will receive a $250,000 boost to help expand the family’s Plainfield butcher shop, the US Department of Agriculture announced. The USDA Value Added Producer Grant will provide working capital funds to Hufendick Farm Inc. to assist them in expanding the markets for their various processed meat products. The farm raises beef, pork, lamb, goat and poultry for direct sales to consumers, and the funding will assist them in their expansion to a retail butcher shop, where they will process the harvested animals into numerous products including various cuts of meat and other processed meat products. The meat products sold all come from animals raised at Hufendick Farm.
adastraradio.com
New crop insurance opportunities for soybeans and oats
Wisconsin farmers can plant soybeans earlier this spring without losing crop insurance eligibility. Economist Paul Mitchell is with the University of Wisconsin. He tells Brownfield, “The earliest planting dates have become earlier now. They used to be April 26th for the whole state of Wisconsin. It’s now April 15th for the southern third, April 20th in the middle chunk, and then the very far north is actually April 30th.”
Illinois car dealers group appeals decision that allows automobile manufacturers to sell directly
The Illinois Automobile Dealers Association is appealing a court decision that allowed start-up electric automakers Rivian and Lucid to sell vehicles directly to consumers.
KBUR
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert
Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
agupdate.com
Soybeans star in variety of 2023 field research
The humble soybean is the target of many research projects in the Midwest this year. In its brochure of 2023 research projects, the Illinois Soybean Association focuses on in-season agronomy, pest management, ag technology and conservation practice research. Healthy progress on new varieties. This includes the progress made with high...
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?
Some Northeastern Illinois residents can look forward to financial relief soon. A rebate bill received approval. It will return monies collected from state filings. Mayor Tom Daily first proposed the bill after noticing the sizable amount the state collected for tax payments. Where did the government source the funds? It comes from a surplus of $18.4 million in the northwest suburb's general fund. The area's good recovery from the pandemic caused such a high collection. Inflation meant people had to pay more. Some residents also had significant income boosts because of stimulus checks and funding from other government programs.
wmay.com
Inflation continues to impact Illinois restaurants
(The Center Square) – Illinois restaurants continue to tread lightly as adversity hits them from multiple directions. The combination of inflation, rising costs, staffing shortages and current and potential employees demanding higher pay can be a recipe for disaster, Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Todd Maisch said. "It’s not...
adastraradio.com
Agribusinesses recruit next generation at business conference
Agribusinesses are taking advantage of their educational conferences and trade shows to recruit that next-generation ag worker. One part of the Wisconsin Agri-Business Classic is the Agri-Business connections program, where ag suppliers and trade show participants can show young people about ag career opportunities. Frank Damit is with Alcivia Cooperative...
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
wgnradio.com
‘Let’s Get Legal’ powered by the Illinois State Bar Association and hosted by Jon Hansen 1.14.23
On this airing of Let’s Get Legal powered by the Illinois State Bar Association and hosted by Jon Hansen:. Three guests join Jon to discuss everything from taxes, Lori Lightfoot’s email to CPS students, and what it’s like to be a public defender. Segment 1: John Nagle,...
Businesses coping with Illinois’ minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ minimum wage increased to $13 at the beginning of the year and businesses are feeling it. In 2019, after no increases in the minimum wage since 2010, the legislature agreed to a gradual increase that will top off at $15 an hour in 2025.
wmay.com
Illinois Rolls Out New State Water Plan [LINK]
Illinois is updating its state water plan for the first time in nearly 40 years… with dozens of recommendations on issues from water quality to climate change. The study involving multiple state agencies finds weather on average is getting warmer and wetter in Illinois, with a significant increase in substantial rain events that increase the risk of flooding. The plan also calls for new programs and funding to address surface and groundwater pollution, threats to aquatic habitats, and water sustainability.
Labor, business groups discuss impact of paid leave bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sherry Morris works as a home health aide. She has worked in the medical field for 43 years and said every job she has worked has given her paid time off. Her current job gives her one week of paid vacation time, but not paid sick days. “If we had to […]
advantagenews.com
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
25newsnow.com
State Police: fewer districts and greater focus on crimefighting, but where’s the new map? It’s right here
(25 News Now) - The new year launched a reorganization of the Illinois State Police, reducing in half the number of districts patrolling the state, but the agency has yet to show its new district map on ISP’s website. ISP spokesperson Melaney Arnold confirmed for 25 News that the...
New Secretary of State discusses plans for modernizing the office
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias highlighted his plans for modernizing the office while visiting a driver services facility in Bloomington Thursday. “We are looking at digital IDs, digital driver’s licenses, a skip the line program, we’re also looking at driving simulators,” Giannoulias said. After winning the 2022 midterm election, Giannoulias […]
tripsavvy.com
The Top 8 State Parks in Illinois
Often less crowded than national parks, state parks afford visitors wonderful opportunities to get outside and explore. Home to 309 state parks and recreational sites, Illinois has something to offer every type of outdoorsy traveler, whether you're looking to camp or hike in the warm-weather months, go ice fishing come winter, or spot wildlife year-round. Keep reading to learn about Illinois’ best state parks, full of diverse ecosystems, flora, and fauna.
Just 3 Illinois Counties at ‘High' Community Level Status as COVID-19 Numbers Improve
In a notable change from months past, only three of Illinois' 102 counties remain at "high" community level status, with improvements in COVID-19 case rates and other metrics occurring in recent weeks, according to the state's Department of Public Health. As of Friday, 59 counties were ranked at an elevated...
Midwest State Has Lucky Mega Millions History With Friday the 13th Jackpot Wins
Friday the 13th may not seem like the luckiest day for a lotto drawing, but for one Midwest state, it might be luckier than others. According to the Mega Millions, Friday the 13th has seen six jackpots won over the years, four of which were in Michigan. Those jackpots were...
Bill overhauling Illinois’ legal name change process awaits Pritzker’s signature
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois may soon streamline the legal name-change process, thanks to a new bill passed by the General Assembly. Currently in Illinois, anyone with a felony conviction cannot change their name for a decade after they complete their sentence. Additionally, any Illinoisans convicted of identity theft or on a criminal registry for […]
