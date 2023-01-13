Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Cattle producers dealt gut punch by winter weather
While brutal cold and windchills freeze most industries, cattle producers are forced into the thick of the weather to sustain herds sometimes thousands strong. Doris Lauing is the interim executive director of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association. She described last months winter storm in no uncertain terms. “The last few...
dakotanewsnow.com
Challenges affecting egg supply and prices
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately you may have noticed a large increase in egg prices or empty shelves all together. This is due to a number of factors, one being avian influenza. State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Beth Thompson discusses just...
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota Does Not Have a REAL ID Website - To Get a Gold Star Driver's License by May 7 2025
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota does not have a special website helping its residents focus on getting a REAL ID driver's license by the deadline of May 7, 2025. That is when you will need a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: Death toll up to 21
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been a total of 21 deaths from the flu during the 2022-23 flu season. According to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health, there’s been 13,277 confirmed cases, 561 hospitalizations and 21 deaths. In the week ending Jan. 7, there were 514 new confirmed cases and flu activity across the state was listed as “regional.”
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms.
adastraradio.com
New drought relief plan unveiled in MO
The director of Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources says updates to the state’s drought relief plan were made with agriculture in mind. Dru Buntin tells Brownfield agriculture is one of the first sectors affected by drought and it starts with the ability to water livestock. The plan highlights how different regions handle the drought and considers water availability.
kelo.com
Drought, ice, and snow could lead to increased winter kill on South Dakota’s lakes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As anglers head out to South Dakota’s lakes for ice fishing, there’s thought of possible winter kill come spring. South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks David Lucchesi told Bill Zortman, low water levels from last year’s drought started the problem. The combination of deep snow, thick ice, and cold weather on those lakes with low water levels means oxygen is being depleted by plants and animals under the ice. South Dakota GF&P hasn’t seen any issues yet, but knows conditions are right for some lakes to run out of oxygen. Lucchesi also talked with Zortman, on It’s Your Business, about ice fishing reports and how they’re keeping the lakes accessible this winter. Listen at the link below:
adastraradio.com
Signup deadline near for Wisconsin’s nitrogen optimization pilot program
Wisconsin farmers can still sign up for the state’s new nitrogen optimization pilot program. University of Wisconsin soil scientist Matt Ruark tells Brownfield the state-funded program helps farmers test different nitrogen use practices with less financial risk. “They’re going to cover the cost of time, of land, of yield loss, of soil testing, of you know, anything else that’s going to be connected with the project.”
Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota
A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible, with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph, and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves. The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors. The...
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The Schoolchildren's Blizzard of 1888
Weather events often integrate into the culture of specific regions. Those living along the coastlines likely have hurricanes they remember, or hurricanes that have impacted the region long ago. Oklahoma and Kansas have stories from ancestors of tornadoes, hail, and other severe storms. While in the northern plains of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota, it's blizzards that take over the weather tragedies that stick with us through generations.
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
travelawaits.com
18 Midwest Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023
The Midwest may not get as much love as the coasts, but it has plenty to discover. To find the best of the Midwest, we reached out to our expert travel writers. Here’s where they recommend visiting this year in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Dakota?
South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads
On Wednesday, the state’s top judicial official asked lawmakers to refrain from any changes to the bar admission process while a committee studies it. Within hours, a lawmaker vowed to file a bill that would change the bar exam. Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, wants University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law graduates to earn […] The post Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
The South Dakota Secretary of Corrections says recruiting new correctional officers in Sioux Falls is improving, but retention is still an issue.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s according to Sec. Kellie Wasco, who spoke to the House Judiciary Committee this morning (Friday). Over the past couple of years, Wasco says starting pay for correctional officers has increased from about $17 an hour to $23 an hour. She says 21 new...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: 2023 session begins; Rounds discusses new Congress, life after loss
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the first week of the South Dakota legislative session with Statehouse reporter Austin Goss, including what the future might look like for a significant tax cut. Sen. Mike Rounds joins the program...
Noem backs bill to protect agriculture community from nuisance complaints
(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints. The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
adastraradio.com
Lessons learned from the 2022 deer season
The 2022-2023 deer season was one to remember for many hunters across the country. On this week’s episode, southern Iowa hunter Noel Gandy shares some of his experiences and lesson’s learned this year. Part 2 of his interview can be heard below. …
