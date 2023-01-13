Read full article on original website
New drought relief plan unveiled in MO
The director of Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources says updates to the state’s drought relief plan were made with agriculture in mind. Dru Buntin tells Brownfield agriculture is one of the first sectors affected by drought and it starts with the ability to water livestock. The plan highlights how different regions handle the drought and considers water availability.
Signup deadline near for Wisconsin’s nitrogen optimization pilot program
Wisconsin farmers can still sign up for the state’s new nitrogen optimization pilot program. University of Wisconsin soil scientist Matt Ruark tells Brownfield the state-funded program helps farmers test different nitrogen use practices with less financial risk. “They’re going to cover the cost of time, of land, of yield loss, of soil testing, of you know, anything else that’s going to be connected with the project.”
Lessons learned from the 2022 deer season
The 2022-2023 deer season was one to remember for many hunters across the country. On this week’s episode, southern Iowa hunter Noel Gandy shares some of his experiences and lesson’s learned this year. Part 2 of his interview can be heard below. …
