Sacramento, CA

MMAmania.com

Referee Mario Yamasaki argues Dana White’s UFC ban was harsh: ‘I’m not that bad’

Longtime fans of the sport will remember MMA referee Mario Yamasaki, who had a well-deserved reputation as someone who had a habit of letting fights go too long. Even now you can still stumble upon Yamasaki Mortal Kombat memes, nearly five years after UFC president Dana White very publicly declared Yamasaki would never ref in the UFC again.
MMA Fighting

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights

Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’

Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
Boxing Scene

KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul

KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
OnlyHomers

UFC Releases Heavyweight Champion

The Ultimate Fighting Championship, and its president Dana White, made a massive announcement on Saturday, January 14. In a post shared by ESPN MMA, Dana White detailed that the UFC released current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from his contract after the two sides could not agree on a future contract.
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett headed for surgery, expected to miss UFC 286 in London

UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett was expected to make his Octagon return at the upcoming UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., March 18, 2023 at The O2 in London, England, with the Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman welterweight trilogy headlining the overseas fight card. That return...
diva-dirt.com

Candice Michelle Hopes For Royal Rumble Appearance

Candice Michelle is hoping to appear in the Royal Rumble!. Recently, the former WWE Women’s Champion sat down with DS Shin of Ring the Belle to countdown her Top 5 Moments of her career. Michelle worked with WWE from 2004 to 2009 and was a Diva Search contestant. She returned to the ring in 2017 to have a retirement match against Lisa Marie Varon at a House of Hardcore event. A match which she was victorious.
