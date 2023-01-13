Read full article on original website
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul dances on UFC’s Francis Ngannou grave: ‘They have to live with that every day’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wanted more money to continue fighting inside the Octagon, especially when it came to a headlining showdown against ex-light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. “The Predator” also wanted a new contract that afforded him the opportunity to compete in outside endeavors, like boxing.
UFC Fight Night 217 results: Umar Nurmagomedov flattens Raoni Barcelos in first to remain undefeated
LAS VEGAS – Umar Nurmagomedov remains undefeated after picking up a brutal knockout finish over Raoni Barcelos. Nurmagomedov (16-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) didn’t rush things against Barcelos (17-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC), but the knockout still came in the closing seconds at 4:40 of the first round. The bantamweight...
MMAmania.com
Referee Mario Yamasaki argues Dana White’s UFC ban was harsh: ‘I’m not that bad’
Longtime fans of the sport will remember MMA referee Mario Yamasaki, who had a well-deserved reputation as someone who had a habit of letting fights go too long. Even now you can still stumble upon Yamasaki Mortal Kombat memes, nearly five years after UFC president Dana White very publicly declared Yamasaki would never ref in the UFC again.
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
MMAmania.com
Dana White reveals Heavyweight Jon Jones has signed new eight-fight contract
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, is finally headed back to the Octagon after a frustrating three-year layoff. And — perhaps making up for that swath of inactivity — has been inked to a long-term deal that will keep him a UFC fighter for the foreseeable future.
Curtis Blaydes offers response to Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news: “I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy”
Top five-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news. Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been released after failed negotiations. Gane and Jones will be sharing the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. The winner will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jon Jones confirms UFC 285 heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world witnessed a leak of all leaks Saturday afternoon when T-Mobile Arena showcased a UFC 285 fight banner featuring Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas. Speculation grew as most thought this was an ultimate photoshop troll...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Elle Brooke scores vicious KO in wild brawl with Faith Ordway | Misfits Boxing Series 004
Social media star Elle Brooke made a huge statement earlier today (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, when the 25-year-old stopped Faith Ordway with a vicious first-round knockout (punches). Brooke, who is currently being...
UFC Releases Heavyweight Champion
The Ultimate Fighting Championship, and its president Dana White, made a massive announcement on Saturday, January 14. In a post shared by ESPN MMA, Dana White detailed that the UFC released current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from his contract after the two sides could not agree on a future contract.
MMA Fighting
Video: Salt Papi takes Josh Brueckner off his feet with knockout punch at Misfits Boxing 4
Salt Papi brought the flavor to the ring again. The popular social media influencer scored another impressive knockout win on Saturday at the KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr Misfits Boxing event Saturday in London, blasting YouTube star Josh Brueckner with a left hand that took him off of his feet in the second round.
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett headed for surgery, expected to miss UFC 286 in London
UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett was expected to make his Octagon return at the upcoming UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., March 18, 2023 at The O2 in London, England, with the Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman welterweight trilogy headlining the overseas fight card. That return...
diva-dirt.com
Candice Michelle Hopes For Royal Rumble Appearance
Candice Michelle is hoping to appear in the Royal Rumble!. Recently, the former WWE Women’s Champion sat down with DS Shin of Ring the Belle to countdown her Top 5 Moments of her career. Michelle worked with WWE from 2004 to 2009 and was a Diva Search contestant. She returned to the ring in 2017 to have a retirement match against Lisa Marie Varon at a House of Hardcore event. A match which she was victorious.
Brutal Slap Fighting Video Goes Viral
Video from RXF's slap fighting championship is insane.
