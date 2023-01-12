Read full article on original website
Median rent costs in the U.S. are beginning to moderate as high inflation, high interest rates, and low consumer confidence cools demand. Nationally, rents are growing at a pace three-times slower than they were growing last year, when inflation was ramping up. Redfin Corp RDFN estimated rents on a national level rose 4.8% on a year over year basis, the smallest increase since July 2021.
