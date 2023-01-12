Median rent costs in the U.S. are beginning to moderate as high inflation, high interest rates, and low consumer confidence cools demand. Nationally, rents are growing at a pace three-times slower than they were growing last year, when inflation was ramping up. Redfin Corp RDFN estimated rents on a national level rose 4.8% on a year over year basis, the smallest increase since July 2021.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO