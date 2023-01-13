ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans React To Insane 2OT Game Between Mavericks And Lakers: "Give These Guys 2 Days Off After This Battle"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 3 days ago

Fans were made to stay up late watching the Lakers and Mavericks go to double OT in a tense game with bad officiating.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers probably went through one of the hardest battles we have seen this season. In a game full of inconsistent officiating and hard fouls, the Mavericks managed to pull off a 2OT win and walk out of the Crypto.com Arena with another win. The Lakers fought hard but just ran out of steam at the end.

The Lakers game-planned to stop Luka Doncic all game, making him go 15 minutes without a bucket from the middle of the third quarter to the end of the fourth. However, the bucket that he did hit was a clutch 3 that sent the game to OT. He repeated that to send it to 2OT, where other players stepped up to close the game out.

LeBron James struggled, while Russell Westbrook was the best Laker on the night. Fans couldn't believe the battle they saw and were particularly critical of the officiating.

This loss will be a tough one for the Lakers to stomach, as they came back from 19 down early in the game to make it tough on the Mavs. Jason Kidd played all of his starters for almost 50 minutes, with Doncic ending the game with over 53 minutes played.

The Lakers Need To Find Their Winning Touch Again

The Lakers' recent win streak to start the year seems like an old memory after their last couple of losses. LeBron's jumper wasn't falling and players like Christian Wood did well to limit his production inside. However, this was a great fight by the overall team, as Westbrook, Wenyen Gabriel, and more had big moments throughout the night.

The Mavericks are top-4 in the West, so this wasn't going to be an easy win anyway. But it must suck to lose another game in OT after making a massive comeback, as they had done against the Boston Celtics earlier this season as well. Hopefully, Anthony Davis is closer to returning and the Lakers can keep their playoff push alive.

