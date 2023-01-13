Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Trigg Among Teams In Special Olympics Event In Caldwell County
A team from Trigg County was among those playing on the basketball court Saturday at Caldwell County Middle School during the Winter Fest event. Coordinator Vickie Purcell says there was a great turnout to support the teams. Hank Mills serves as one of the officials for the games. He says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
whvoradio.com
Student Led Events Headline Hopkinsville Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Hopkinsville Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events will be centered around the youth of Hopkinsville and Christian County as they lead this morning’s activities. Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Director Idalia Luna says the activities kick off with the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March at Freedom Elementary School.
clarksvillenow.com
117 died of overdose in Montgomery County in 2021; group steps in to offer Narcan training | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – 117 people died of a drug overdose in Montgomery County in 2021. Of those, 98 had fentanyl in their system, according to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “That means despite whether or not you’re seeing it every day, it’s...
whvoradio.com
HES Working To Replace Defective Purple LED Streetlamps
Though a fitting tribute to the artist formerly known as Prince, the purple streetlights of Hopkinsville were not intentional. And soon, they’ll all be replaced. Thursday afternoon, officials with the City of Hopkinsville announced that these high-efficiency LED lights were manufactured with a defect — one that causes their normal white light to eventually turn a darker hue.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Parks & Recreation announces new event: Clarksville Social
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Looking for a date night, a night out with friends, or a great reason to get out of the house this winter? Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host a brand-new event, Clarksville Social, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Designed...
whvoradio.com
Judge Sets February Hearing In 2006 Hopkinsville Murder
The attorney for one of two women charged in a 2006 Christian County murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court hears update from county clerk’s office
The Todd County Clerk’s Office will close for two hours on Tuesday and Thursday mornings beginning in February so the staff can be trained on a new state computer system that will be used to register vehicles. County Clerk Cindy O’Bryan told Fiscal Court on Friday that they’ll close...
kbsi23.com
U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville mayor says new fire station will happen, likely near Walmart DC
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight made his first regular appearance on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday and says he’s committed to building a new fire station in the city—a project that studies have shown is needed. He says budget preparations have already begun and he’s hearing from department...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 13, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
whopam.com
Electrical fire destroys Clarksville home
Fire destroyed a large home Sunday morning on Hattington Drive near the state line in Clarksville. Officials with Clarksville Fire and Rescue say investigation determined the blaze started from an electrical malfunction of an outdoor string of lights on the back deck, as the ignition of the fire was captured on a Ring camera.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Jamison Glass on Rebels Routing Logan County
The Todd County Central Rebels picked up a big 13th District win Friday night over Logan County. Center Jamison Glass had a big night with 23 points in helping lead the Rebels to the win. Afterwards, he spoke with YSE about the game and preparing for next weeks’s All A regional.
whvoradio.com
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
WSMV
Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard. Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open. Officials are diverting drivers onto...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd Central Lady Rebels vs Logan County Lady Cougars
The Todd Central Lady Rebels hosted the Logan County Lady Cougars in a 13th District battle Friday night in Elkton. YSE was there courtside and got these pics from the game. Take a look. Todd Central Lady Rebels vs Logan County.
