Herald-Journal
Prep girls hoops: Hawks hold off Wolves, improve to 13-0
It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Riverhawks will take the end result. Undefeated Ridgeline was tested for one of the few times this season, but did enough to secure a 59-53 victory over Green Canyon in a much-anticipated Region 11 girls basketball game on Friday night in Millville.
Herald-Journal
Prep swimming: Region 11 meet only two weeks away
The final three Region 11 dual meets of the 2022-23 high school swimming season took place Thursday. It was the final tune-up for Logan and Sky View before the Region 11 Championships, which will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Utah State University’s HPER Poll. Green Canyon, Mountain Crest and Ridgeline will compete at the Highland Invitational this weekend, so several of their athletes swam in off-events in the most recent duals.
Herald-Journal
BLHS wrestling
Bear Lake wrestlers hosted Cokeville in a dual meet at home on Jan. 11. The final score had Bear Lake ahead 48-20, including five forfeited matches due to Cokeville’s not fielding a full squad. Bear Lake scored 21 points in contested bouts, including an opening match in which Matix...
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies fade late in game against Wolf Pack
RENO, Nevada – For 32 minutes the Aggies were right there, competing and fighting for a road win. But college basketball games are 40 minutes long. Utah State couldn’t make a shot or get many calls over the final eight minutes. A close game turned into a laugher late Friday night at the Lawlor Events Center.
kmvt
CSI’s Merrill signs with Weber State
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Brooke Merrill, the 2022 Region 18 Pitcher of the Year, will play at Weber State University next year. Merrill signed with the Wildcats on Friday at the CSI softball clubhouse. Merrill went 18-4 last season on the bump with 120 strikeouts and a 3.63 ERA.
kslsports.com
In-State Gymnastics Teams Dazzle At Best Of Utah, Red Rocks Win Fourth Straight
WEST VALLEY, UT – The Red Rocks, BYU, Utah State, and Southern Utah gymnastics met for the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet to rave reviews, dazzling the crowd. All four in-state teams represented Utah well and wowed the crowd throughout the night. However, the Red Rocks were the team to prevail and win the title for the fourth time in a row.
247Sports
No. 6 Red Rocks Win Big at Best of Utah Meet
For the fourth straight year, the No. 6 ranked University of Utah gymnastics team has taken home the Copper Cup as the champions of the annual Best of Utah meet. While Utah has always dominated the competition for the four years this meet has been around, this years victory was the highest Utah has ever scored in this meet.
Herald-Journal
Hill, Murray
Hill Murray Hill 50 Hyrum, Utah passed away January 12, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
kjzz.com
Sheet metal spread across I-15 in Davis County after semi loses load causing major delays
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a semi lost its load and scattered several sheets of sheet metal along I-15 in Davis County. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the truck driver lost his load after a sudden slow down Thursday near milepost 337 on northbound I-15 in Sunset.
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
kjzz.com
Suspected drunk bicyclist suffers serious injuries after struck by car in Logan
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 57-year-old man on a bicycle who allegedly was intoxicated when he was struck by a vehicle in Logan was hospitalized with serious injuries. According to officials with the Logan Police Department, the man was traveling against a red light through the intersection at 100 West 400 North in Logan on Thursday around 5 p.m.
Herald-Journal
Brunson, Larry Allen
Chances are that if you've ever went camping or hiking in Cache Valley, Larry Brunson has already been there first, surveying untraveled mountain areas and making new trails. And now, after a wonderful life dedicated to his family, he'll be able to return to those same mountains for more exploring. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother, Larry Allen Brunson (77) passed away on January 11, 2023 in Hyde Park, Utah after battling Alzheimer's. He was born November 2, 1945, in Logan, Utah to Max Ellot Senior and Alta Beth Wayman Brunson. Growing up alongside 6 siblings, Larry graduated from Logan High School and was part of their choral group, the Chauntairs. In addition to singing, he was talented at the guitar, playing bass in a local band called The Jaguars for many years. On December 16, 1968, he married Debbie Fluckiger Brunson and they were later sealed in the Logan Temple. Together, they had 5 children, all of whom he loved fiercely. He was a troop leader when his sons were in Boy Scouts, helping them with Eagle Scout service projects, and took everyone camping as often as he could. Serving 30 years with Cache County Roads as a GIS surveyor, his love for the outdoors was only surpassed by his first loves: his wife and his family. His famous Dutch oven cooking, Donald Duck impression, and times camping in the mountains are all fond memories held by everyone. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ellot Brunson Junior, and sister Julie Erekson. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, and his five children (and spouses)--Chris Michael Brunson (Dora), Randy Max Brunson (Lisa), Laura Ann Griffin (Justin), Danielle Brunson, and Jonathan Matthew Brunson (Jesslynn), as well as his siblings Peter (Annette), Bonnie (Alan James), Norene Snyder (Steve) and Jim (Faye), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We want to thank Autumn Care and Symbii Hospice for extending their kindness and care to Larry and us, as well as White Pine for their direction of funeral arrangements. There will be a public viewing on Monday, January 16, 2023 at White Pine Funeral Services from 6 to 8 PM. There will be a family viewing the next morning, January 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM followed by a graveside service. As we always say as a parting farewell in our family: Alfadoodle, Larry. We love you so much and we'll miss you dearly.
Moose hit, killed on Utah freeway; Driver, passenger survive
Two people managed to escape with little to no injuries after colliding with a moose Friday evening on Interstate 84 in northern Utah.
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
Herald-Journal
Butch Cassidy events to be held at Oregon Trail Center
The Montpelier Community Foundation is featuring two events at the National Oregon/California Trail Center on Saturday, Feb. 4. Each event represents the historical folklore surrounding Butch Cassidy as well as the infamous bank robbery of the Bank of Montpelier on August 13, 1896. Famous sculptor and Montpelier native Gary Lee...
kslnewsradio.com
Body discovered in Ogden, police say its been there since September
OGDEN, Utah — South Ogden Police Department responded to the discovery of a body Friday evening. The department believes it had been there since September. Officers were dispatched to the area of 4800 S. Washington Blvd following the discovery of a deceased male. The body was discovered on the side of Washington Blvd.
Herald-Journal
Wayne Fifield Marler
Wayne Fifield Marler 9/9/1945 - 1/11/2023 Wayne Fifield Marler, age 77, passed away peacefully in his home in Franklin, Idaho on January 11, 2023 after courageously fighting and patiently enduring the effects of cancer. His example during this time, left a legacy worthy of emulation for his family. He was privileged to be surrounded by his dear wife, his 6 children, several grandchildren and other relatives as he passed. Wayne was born on September 9, 1945 in Lewiston, Utah, the son of Blanche Fifield and Mckay Pleasant Marler. He was married to Melaine Martin in the Logan Temple on December 15, 1967.
kvnutalk
Hyde Park man arrested following incident outside North Logan Walmart – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 30-year-old Hyde Park man has been arrested following a suspicious incident outside the North Logan Walmart. Michael Forest Bean was booked Friday afternoon into the Cache County Jail. According to a press release from the North Park Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1600 North Main...
ABC 4
New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America
New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
