owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
Gas leak in an Elmira home
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira Police were on the scene of a gas leak in a home in Elmira. Our reporter on scene spoke to officers and was able to confirm that it was a gas leak in a house near the intersection of West Church Street and Columbia Ave. Due to the severity of the […]
wesb.com
Port Allegany Gets Downtown Grant
Port Allegany is getting a state grant to rehabilitate its town square. State Representative Martin Causer announced the $214,000 grant on Thursday. The project will include new pedestrian walkways, utility installation, landscaping, signage, access for people with disabilities, and other improvements. The funds come from the Department of Conservation and...
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Department promotes six staff members
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A packed court-room filled with on-duty officers and family members watched as the Elmira police department promoted four lieutenants and two new captains on Friday. Each family members received the chance for their spouse or kids to pin a new badge on-to their uniform. “It was...
PSP: Boat, trailer & cuckoo clock stolen in Bradford County
WINDHAM TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County are asking for information on the theft of a boat, its trailer, and a clock worth several hundred dollars. Pennsylvania State Police responded to Windham Township on January 10 for the report of the theft. According to the police report, a man from Vestal and a […]
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
WETM
Former employees save longtime Elmira business from closing
The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
whcuradio.com
Authorities ask for help locating truck stolen in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen vehicle. A 1977 GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from the Dutchtown Road area in the Town of Owego on December 26th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-687-1010.
Medical emergency, 911 call locks down area elementary school
Lairdsville, Pa. — Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, a person drove into the parking lot of East Lycoming School District's Renn Elementary school in the wrong direction, left the property, and later returned to the property. The erratic nature of the driver, their departure, and abrupt return to the school parking lot prompted a 911 call from inside the school. The caller reported to police a "suspicious man at the front door with a gun," according to a letter by Superintendent Dr. Mark Stamm. ...
Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure
MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a Columbia County structure. At 3:52 a.m., the Buckhorn Fire Company said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Hollow Road, Montour Township, for the report of a structure fire. When first responders arrived on the scene, the call was upgraded to […]
Police looking for information on catalytic converter theft
Wellsboro, Pa. — Someone stole a catalytic converter from a man's SUV in Tioga County, and police are now looking for information. State police at Mansfield say they received a report on Jan. 12 that someone removed a catalytic converter from the victim's 2007 Ford Expedition while it was parked on his property on Austin Road in Charleston Township. Police say the theft occurred approximately one to two months ago. The catalytic converter is worth $400. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-662-2151.
Man discovered on property drinking hand sanitizer
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman feared for her safety after discovering an unknown man lurking around the basement of her apartment building. A short time after calling the Williamsport Police, Thomas Daniel Ertel was found in the 500 block of Pine Street just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. Ertel, who allegedly urinated on himself, struggled to complete sentences, stand on his feet, and follow commands from officers, police said. ...
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
Dave's Pro Auto Service is now a woman-owned small business
South Williamsport, Pa. — Dave's Pro Auto Service has a new owner. The business was recently sold to Stephannie Lynn Maneval, who has worked at the auto service business for nearly six years. Located at 224 South Market Street in Williamsport, the business was previously owned by Dave Bausinger. He and his wife Emily founded Dave's Pro Auto Service 1996. Their goal was to offer vehicle owners quality service at fair prices. ...
Heavy smoke pours from house on fire on Elmira’s southside
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Elmira Friday afternoon, as smoke was seen billowing from the home. Calls for the fire were first reported around noon on January 13, 2023 at a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside. Several departments responded, including the City […]
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira Police Chief explains his termination
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said in a statement today he was given an option of resigning his position or be fired. While he didn't go into details, Alvernaz said he lost his job due to his refusal to compromise his ethics. "Ultimately, my beliefs...
Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
wvia.org
New Central PA highway halfway complete
A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
Man sentenced for selling meth, fentanyl at a Best Western Hotel
SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has been sentenced after investigators found him selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. On Thursday, Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, New York, was sentenced to a maximum of over 36 years in state prison. He was previously found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of […]
