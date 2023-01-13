ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderbirds Dispatch Highclimbers for Bounce-Back Win

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
Regan Brewer drives into the lane during the third quarter of Tumwater's 53-37 loss to W.F. West on Jan. 10.

The 2A No. 8 Tumwater girls basketball team ended its week on a winning note, beating Shelton 64-33 on the road in a 2A EvCo matchup Thursday.

Regan Brewer went a scalding 5 for 6 from beyond the arc and added a 6-for-6 night at the free-throw line, tallying 23 points to lead the Thunderbirds. She also came down with eight rebounds — tying Hadley Woods for the team lead — four steals, and three assists.

Freshman Rhylee Beebe pitched in 12 points for Tumwater, and Sydney Sumrok added nine. Woods and Cierra Larson both scored seven points.

“This was a great team win tonight,” Tumwater coach Nathan Buchheit said. “Offensively, our scoring was spread out well.”

Tumwater jumped out to an early lead before Shelton could manage much against its press, and led 33-22 at halftime. Things slowed down significantly in the third quarter, but Brewer hit two 3-pointers late to stretch the lead further.

Shelton came away with just 11 total points in the second half.

“The second half, the girls did a great job responding to our halftime talk,” Buchheit said. “The effort was much better and it always helps when you see shots go in.”

Tumwater will head south on Monday, facing off against 3A Kelso in Longview at Lower Columbia College’s MLK Day Classic.

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

