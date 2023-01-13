Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Deputy jailer arrested for official misconduct, meth possession charges
A Christian County deputy jailer was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly bringing contraband into the jail. Chief Deputy Kyle Spurlin says “during an internal investigation into illegal contraband inside the Christian County Jail, information was obtained that 49-year old Deputy Jailer Scot Grillett of Hopkinsville had allegedly been bringing contraband inside the facility and providing the contraband to inmates.”
wkdzradio.com
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
KFVS12
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - After a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, a deputy stopped the vehicle and found methamphetamine inside. On January 14, Samuel Clark, 24, from Benton, Ky., was traveling along Roosevelt Road and drove passed a stop sign on Radio Road. According to a release...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Russellville Road Truck Theft
A truck was reported stolen on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 1989 blue Chevrolet pickup truck was taken while the owner left it unattended and warming up around 11 pm. The truck is valued at $1,200 and no arrest has been made.
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
BREAKING: Man in critical condition after Muhlenberg County oil well explosion
(WEHT) - Crews with the Greenville Fire Department are on the scene of an oil well explosion in the 2300 block of KY-853.
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
wkdzradio.com
Car And Money Stolen On Berkeley Court
A car and money were reported stolen on Berkeley Court in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a Ford Fusion valued at $10,050 was taken and later recovered undamaged. Money that was inside the car was apparently taken and has not been recovered. Police say the keys to the vehicle had been left inside the vehicle when it was taken.
14news.com
Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says an officer was asked to resign after an investigation found him in violation of 88 policies. Chief Deibler says that a sergeant with the police department came to him on January 4 to discuss a possible issue with an officer who made a traffic stop.
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
wnky.com
BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
wkdzradio.com
Manning Convicted On Murder And Robbery Charges
A Hopkinsville woman was found guilty of a wanton murder charge Thursday following a four-day trial in Christian County Circuit Court. The jury needed just over two hours to find Larayna Manning guilty on charges of wanton murder and complicity to first-degree robbery concerning the October 2020 death of Calvin Taylor, who was found shot to death in his North Kentucky Avenue home.
wvih.com
Two Injured, One Arrested After Domestic Dispute
Kentucky State Police responded to a call for assistance with a domestic dispute around 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of H Haile Road in Dawson Springs. When Kentucky State Police arrived on scene they found two women who had injuries from a knife. One woman was taken to...
WBKO
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
clarksvillenow.com
117 died of overdose in Montgomery County in 2021; group steps in to offer Narcan training | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – 117 people died of a drug overdose in Montgomery County in 2021. Of those, 98 had fentanyl in their system, according to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “That means despite whether or not you’re seeing it every day, it’s...
whvoradio.com
Caldwell County Man Charged With Assaulting Two Women
A Caldwell County man has been charged after Kentucky State Police say he assaulted two women with a knife Monday night. According to state police, troopers arrived at the scene and found two adult females who had been injured with a knife when they were assaulted by 33-year old Trevor L. Tucker, of Dawson Springs.
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
wkdzradio.com
Judge Sets February Hearing In Hopkinsville Cold Case Murder
The attorney for one of two women charged in a Christian County cold case murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
