wkdzradio.com
Trigg Among Teams In Special Olympics Event In Caldwell County
A team from Trigg County was among those playing on the basketball court Saturday at Caldwell County Middle School during the Winter Fest event. Coordinator Vickie Purcell says there was a great turnout to support the teams. Hank Mills serves as one of the officials for the games. He says...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County to receive ag loan for beginning farmers
Calloway County is one of ten Kentucky counties set to receive a loan approved by the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation. Calloway County was approved to receive $250,000 as part of the Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The loan is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop,...
westkentuckystar.com
Western Kentucky pair appointed to state Water Transportation Advisory Board
A pair of western Kentuckians have been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton and Timothy Cahill of Paducah will serve on the board into 2026. Cahill was reappointed by the governor. He is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
wkdzradio.com
Cunningham And Barnes Lead Trigg County Martin Luther King Celebration
A sizeable crowd huddled under the pavilion at West Cadiz Park to hear the message of Martin Luther King from two Trigg County High School students. Bianca Cunningham and Dasha Ntusba Barnes were the featured speakers for the 28th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. program Monday, January 16. Although the annual march was canceled due to heavy rain, the program continued at West Cadiz Park. Cunningham says Dr. King’s message is evident in our society today.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg High School Students Prepare For Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Trigg County High School students Bianca Cunningham and Dasha Nsubuga Barnes are preparing for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Cadiz. They will provide the pre-speech and main speech together at the event. Cunningham said her goal is to educate other students on Martin Luther King, Jr.
wkdzradio.com
Student Led Events Headline Hopkinsville Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Hopkinsville Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events will be centered around the youth of Hopkinsville and Christian County as they lead this morning’s activities. Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Director Idalia Luna says the activities kick off with the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March at Freedom Elementary School.
clarksvillenow.com
117 died of overdose in Montgomery County in 2021; group steps in to offer Narcan training | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – 117 people died of a drug overdose in Montgomery County in 2021. Of those, 98 had fentanyl in their system, according to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “That means despite whether or not you’re seeing it every day, it’s...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Dan Sidney McCraw Sr., 75, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 75-year-old Dan Sidney McCraw Sr., of Cadiz, will be noon Monday at King’s Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 o’clock Sunday. Survivors include:. Three sons, Dan (Leah) McCraw, Jr. of Murfreesboro,...
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Parks & Recreation announces new event: Clarksville Social
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Looking for a date night, a night out with friends, or a great reason to get out of the house this winter? Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host a brand-new event, Clarksville Social, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Designed...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
wkdzradio.com
Michael Lewis, 65, of Cadiz
Funeral mass for 65-year-old Michael Lewis, of Cadiz, will be 11 o’clock Tuesday morning at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour Tuesday. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of...
wkdzradio.com
Albert “Bert” Finley, 66 of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 66-year-old Albert “Bert” Finley, Jr., 66, of Hopkinsville, and formerly of Daytona Beach, Fla. will be Saturday, January 21 from 1pm to 5 pm at the Hopkinsville Brewing Company. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
Outdoor string lights spark house fire in Clarksville
A family is displaced following a house fire that occurred at a home in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
