San Jose, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain moves out, snow pounding Sierra

With one more system to move through, the end of rain is in sight for the Bay Area. The mountains, however, are getting slammed with snow and advisories are in place.
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy

Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide

OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART slows trains during wet weather, riders should expect delays

OAKLAND, Calif. - BART officials said they are running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather. In an alert Sunday morning, they asked riders to add 20 minutes to travel time to factor in delays. Commuters of all modes of Bay Area transportation have been dealing with disruptions. Mudslides,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
padailypost.com

Mudslide damages house, closes road

A mudslide damaged a house and closed a road in Belmont today (Jan. 14), but no injuries were reported. After days of near-constant rain, the hillside at 2847 San Juan Blvd. gave way today. San Juan between Cipriani Boulevard and Monte Cresta Drive are now closed. Police are telling motorists to use alternate routes.
BELMONT, CA
ABC10

175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area sees dry days ahead, Sierra gets slammed with snow

OAKLAND, Calif. - More rain fell during the weekend in the Bay Area, prompting road closures and evacuation warnings. But the end is in sight and dry days are ahead, according to meteorologists. After weeks of heavy rain and strong winds, storm-battered California is ready for a break. Officials say...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Residential fire in San Francisco Mission District goes to 2nd alarm

SAN FRANCISCO - A fire has broken out in a residential building in the Mission Districts, according to reports. Firefighters are currently at the scene on 3017 20th St. and have requested police officers for traffic control. A second-alarm sound was triggered, notifying other units for additional resources, reports say.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

A 70-year-old San Francisco Woman Died After Tree Branch Fell on Her in Golden Gate Park Saturday Evening

An elderly San Francisco woman who was out jogging in Golden Gate Park on Saturday evening was reportedly struck by a falling tree branch and died, KRON4 reported. San Francisco Police reportedly responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Satruday and found the unresponsive jogger, according to KTVU. She was near John F. Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue, near the Lindley Meadow part of Golden Gate Park, next to a large branch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storms: rain continues to wallop area, taking homes with it

HAYWARD, Calif. - As rain continued over the weekend, the Bay Area dealt with mudslides, downed trees, and disappearing roads. Many residents have had to leave their homes due to the destruction. Ben Orellan and his wife were at home in Hayward, getting ready to watch the 49ers game Saturday...
KTVU FOX 2

Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy

GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th.  Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings

FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

