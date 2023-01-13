Read full article on original website
Zipline connects cut-off Bay Area community after bridge washes out
A zipline has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain moves out, snow pounding Sierra
With one more system to move through, the end of rain is in sight for the Bay Area. The mountains, however, are getting slammed with snow and advisories are in place.
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. Zak Sos reports.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy
Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
KTVU FOX 2
BART slows trains during wet weather, riders should expect delays
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART officials said they are running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather. In an alert Sunday morning, they asked riders to add 20 minutes to travel time to factor in delays. Commuters of all modes of Bay Area transportation have been dealing with disruptions. Mudslides,...
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
padailypost.com
Mudslide damages house, closes road
A mudslide damaged a house and closed a road in Belmont today (Jan. 14), but no injuries were reported. After days of near-constant rain, the hillside at 2847 San Juan Blvd. gave way today. San Juan between Cipriani Boulevard and Monte Cresta Drive are now closed. Police are telling motorists to use alternate routes.
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area sees dry days ahead, Sierra gets slammed with snow
OAKLAND, Calif. - More rain fell during the weekend in the Bay Area, prompting road closures and evacuation warnings. But the end is in sight and dry days are ahead, according to meteorologists. After weeks of heavy rain and strong winds, storm-battered California is ready for a break. Officials say...
KTVU FOX 2
Residential fire in San Francisco Mission District goes to 2nd alarm
SAN FRANCISCO - A fire has broken out in a residential building in the Mission Districts, according to reports. Firefighters are currently at the scene on 3017 20th St. and have requested police officers for traffic control. A second-alarm sound was triggered, notifying other units for additional resources, reports say.
SFist
A 70-year-old San Francisco Woman Died After Tree Branch Fell on Her in Golden Gate Park Saturday Evening
An elderly San Francisco woman who was out jogging in Golden Gate Park on Saturday evening was reportedly struck by a falling tree branch and died, KRON4 reported. San Francisco Police reportedly responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Satruday and found the unresponsive jogger, according to KTVU. She was near John F. Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue, near the Lindley Meadow part of Golden Gate Park, next to a large branch.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storms: rain continues to wallop area, taking homes with it
HAYWARD, Calif. - As rain continued over the weekend, the Bay Area dealt with mudslides, downed trees, and disappearing roads. Many residents have had to leave their homes due to the destruction. Ben Orellan and his wife were at home in Hayward, getting ready to watch the 49ers game Saturday...
Forbes: SF ranks 3rd in best CA cities to live in for 2023
(KRON) — San Francisco was named the third-best California city to live in for 2023, according to a report by Forbes. San Jose and Vallejo ranked fifth and sixth as the other Bay Area cities to crack the top 10 list. KRON On is streaming news live now Forbes: 10 Best CA Cities To Live […]
KTVU FOX 2
Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
SFist
Video: Check Out Crazy-Big Sinkhole Shuts Down State Route 92 Near Half Moon Bay
More sinkhole trouble, this time on State Route 92, which is currently closed both directions in a stretch near Half Moon Bay. Fortunately no one was hurt, but there is eye-popping video and wild photos from Caltrans and CHP. We mentioned Thursday morning that Caltrans had closed a stretch of...
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara Co. issues evacuation warning for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Clara County emergency response officials issued a new evacuation warning Friday evening for residents living in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin, and U.S. Highway 101 and Bolsa Road in the southern part of the county. The warning was...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings
FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
