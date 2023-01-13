ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

whopam.com

Deputy jailer arrested for official misconduct, meth possession charges

A Christian County deputy jailer was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly bringing contraband into the jail. Chief Deputy Kyle Spurlin says “during an internal investigation into illegal contraband inside the Christian County Jail, information was obtained that 49-year old Deputy Jailer Scot Grillett of Hopkinsville had allegedly been bringing contraband inside the facility and providing the contraband to inmates.”
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Indictments Returned In Christian County

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop

DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - After a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, a deputy stopped the vehicle and found methamphetamine inside. On January 14, Samuel Clark, 24, from Benton, Ky., was traveling along Roosevelt Road and drove passed a stop sign on Radio Road. According to a release...
BENTON, KY
whopam.com

Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident

A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
CERULEAN, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
MAYFIELD, KY
whvoradio.com

Car And Money Stolen On Berkeley Court

A car and money were reported stolen on Berkeley Court in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a Ford Fusion valued at $10,050 was taken and later recovered undamaged. Money that was inside the car was apparently taken and has not been recovered. Police say the keys to the vehicle had been left inside the vehicle when it was taken.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Horse And Buggy Accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a horse and buggy accident on a gravel road just off of Woosley Mount Carmel Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 1 am the horse and buggy overturned on a hill landing on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to a waiting helicopter that took him to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges

A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck

A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
wnky.com

BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Manning Convicted On Murder And Robbery Charges

A Hopkinsville woman was found guilty of a wanton murder charge Thursday following a four-day trial in Christian County Circuit Court. The jury needed just over two hours to find Larayna Manning guilty on charges of wanton murder and complicity to first-degree robbery concerning the October 2020 death of Calvin Taylor, who was found shot to death in his North Kentucky Avenue home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Two Injured, One Arrested After Domestic Dispute

Kentucky State Police responded to a call for assistance with a domestic dispute around 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of H Haile Road in Dawson Springs. When Kentucky State Police arrived on scene they found two women who had injuries from a knife. One woman was taken to...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WBKO

BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Judge Sets February Hearing In 2006 Hopkinsville Murder

The attorney for one of two women charged in a 2006 Christian County murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
z975.com

Trial in Fort Campell slaying of Meghan Santiago and assault of unborn child coming up this month

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The trial date nears for a soldier charged with the murder of his pregnant wife, Meghan Santiago. On Sept. 27, 2021, Meghan Santiago sustained blunt force injuries and later died in the hospital, according to her autopsy report. An emergency C-section and brain surgery were performed in an attempt to save her and her unborn child. The baby girl survived being born eight weeks early, but Meghan died from her injuries.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY

