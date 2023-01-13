Owensboro girls get tough win over Hancock 69-68

Owensboro High School put together an all-time comeback, and A’Lyrica Hughes took over in the second half to lead the Lady Devils to a 69-68 home win over Hancock County. The charged atmosphere and intensity Thursday night at the OHS gym matched most anything that could be found in the postseason.

Hughes scored a game-high 29 points, 23 in the second half to go along with six steals which had a large part in fueling Owensboro’s comeback from a 22-point deficit before halftime.