Gators QB signee Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to meet drop/add deadline
Despite the University of Florida's admissions office closing at 5 p.m. Friday, Pittsburg (CA) quarterback Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to register for classes at the university for the spring semester, according to UF's undergraduate admissions website. Rashada was expected to enroll early as the prize of Florida's 2023...
Darius Miles' attorney releases statement after murder arrest
Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles released a statement through his defense attorney after he was arrested on a capital murder charge Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa early Sunday...
Mitch Barnhart clears the air on John Calipari, Kentucky basketball
An explosive new report from The Athletic's Kyle Tucker this week painted UK Athletics as a model of dysfunction behind the scenes, claiming, among other things, that head coach John Calipari had raised $30 million in private funds for a new basketball practice facility only to have it blocked by Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Did Illini make 'addition by subtraction'?
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's comment that Skyy Clark's departure was "addition by subtraction" for Illinois basketball.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy killed in car accident
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy have passed away following a car accident in Athens early Sunday morning. Willock had just completed his redshirt sophomore season as a Bulldog and had participated in the team’s championship celebration in Athens on Saturday. He was 20 years old.
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
Video: Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava talks early enrollment at Poly Bowl check-in
We had a chance to catch up with Tennessee quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava during the Polynesian Bowl check-in earlier today. Iamaleava is the rare player who not only early enrolled at Tennessee, he has already been able to practice with the team during the Vols Bowl prep. He's a gifted signal...
Robert Beal tells Georgia football goodbye, prepares for 2023 NFL Draft
This past offseason, Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal decided to come back to Athens for a fifth year as a Bulldog. Now, with his professional aspirations drawing closer, Beal announced on Friday that he will now prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. "To the fans, students, faculty, and staff at...
Fran McCaffery meets with media prior to showdown against Maryland
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Saturday afternoon for a few minutes. Below are a few tidbits from our conversation. -- Fran McCaffery says that he has great respect for Kevin and Ralph Willard. McCaffery mentions that he got the chance to coach against both of them several times throughout his coaching career. He says there are traits of Rick Pitano coached teams that show up on Kevin's teams.
Alabama basketball's Darius Miles arrested on capital murder charge
Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., early Sunday morning. Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police responded to reports of a shooting on University Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. At 11:30 a.m., the victim, a 23-year-old female, had died, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.
Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State battle could be brewing for Armstrong twins
The Armstrong twins go in-depth on Justin Frye stopping at their school Friday, their Ohio State offer and more.
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
Kentucky basketball's win at Tennessee makes media consider if John Calipari, Wildcats saved their season
Kentucky faced a mountain of adversity heading into Saturday's game against No. 5 Tennessee, the kind of adversity that comes from a historically bad loss, followed by a home defeat to South Carolina. But the Wildcats, heavy underdogs that they were, responded with their best performance of the year, winning 63-56 in Knoxville.
Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo sounds off on loss to Illinois, calls Skyy Clark 'addition by subtraction'
Michigan State saw its seven-game winning streak snapped Friday night, falling 75-66 at Illinois in a battle between two of the hotter teams in the Big Ten. Both the Spartans and Fighting Illini have played good basketball lately following uneven starts to the season, but coach Tom Izzo and Co. did not quite have enough to claim what would have been a quality win on the road in league play.
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard reacts to Wolverines' victory over Northwestern
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team got a much-needed victory on Sunday afternoon against Northwestern, pulling ahead in the latter stages of the game and holding on for an 85-78 win. Dug McDaniel had one of his best days in a Michigan uniform, scoring a...
James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky
Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
Jaden Milliner-Jones joining Buffaloes this spring, following signing day flip
As a fifth- and-sixth grader living in DeSoto, Texas, Jaden Milliner-Jones had aspirations to play college football and his role models were Laviska Shenault and K.D. Nixon. A dynamic duo for the Eagles, Shenault and Nixon led DeSoto High School to 16 straight wins and a 6A D2 championship in 2016 before signing with Colorado.
