Owensboro Catholic’s Parker Gray drives around Daviess County’s Aydan Ayer during a game on Dec. 15, 2022, at the Sportscenter. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic is 14-1 and one of the top 10 teams in Kentucky, according to the KHSAA RPI as of Thursday night.

The Aces are 9-0 in the 3rd Region and face Owensboro for the first time this season Friday night at the OHS gym. Both Catholic and OHS are 3rd Region favorites.