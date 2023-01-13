ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Jameson Steward

The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
AUBURN, AL
flywareagle.com

Auburn football: Is another LSU transfer QB in the cards?

The Auburn football coaching staff has been recruiting nonstop since Hugh Freeze was named the Tigers’ next head coach after Bryan Harsin. The Tigers’ recruiting class of 2023 sat in the 50s and 60s ranking spots for most of the season, but Freeze and his staff have secured a class so far that sits at #18.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Longstanding recruiting myth debunked by Auburn football reporter

It’s been a longstanding belief that you should never tweet at recruits. After all, these are high school-aged (though in some cases, college-aged) student-athletes. Re-think what you know though — Auburn football beat reporter Cole Pinkston has revealed that tweetin’ at croots has actually helped the Tigers land a key target before.
AUBURN, AL
flywareagle.com

Auburn football: 3-year starting Virginia LB visiting campus

It seems that head coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football coaching staff is looking for at least one more linebacker out of the NCAA transfer portal. This morning it was confirmed that former Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys would be visiting the Plains this weekend, but he isn’t the only LB being brought in to check out the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies Friday after his truck strikes tree

An Alabama teen died Friday from injuries he sustained when his truck struck a street sign, then a tree on Tuesday, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Deatsville, Alabama, juvenile. The 17-year-old was critically injured when the...
DEATSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

I-85 near Shorter reopens hours after truck’s boom hits bridge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound has fully reopened near Shorter in Macon County several hours after a single-vehicle crash forced lanes to close. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. and involved involved a boom truck that malfunctioned. The truck’s boom started to rise while the driver was traveling north along the interstate, then struck the bridge going to Macon County Rd 97.
SHORTER, AL
alabamanews.net

Body Found in Montgomery

Montgomery police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered. Police say the body of a man was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive at about 3:35 this afternoon. That location is near Lower Wetumpka Road. They have released no other information. If you have information...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

RAW VIDEO: See Tornado in Selma, Autauga County

WAKA 8 has raw video of the tornado as it approached and moved through Selma, then later as it passed through Autauga County. The first two views are from Selma, including from the Selma Walmart Supercenter. The final view is from Poseys Crossroads in Autauga County. Stay with WAKA 8...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

