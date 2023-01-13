Read full article on original website
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
flywareagle.com
Auburn football: Is another LSU transfer QB in the cards?
The Auburn football coaching staff has been recruiting nonstop since Hugh Freeze was named the Tigers’ next head coach after Bryan Harsin. The Tigers’ recruiting class of 2023 sat in the 50s and 60s ranking spots for most of the season, but Freeze and his staff have secured a class so far that sits at #18.
BH tabs past Auburn football coaching staff target a Tide DC candidate
A former Auburn football defensive coordinator target has been linked by Bama Hammer’s Ronald Evans to the vacant Alabama Crimson Tide DC role under Nick Saban in the aftermath of Pete Golding’s departure to Ole Miss. Former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who was mentioned for...
Ole Miss fans are mad Hugh Freeze is finding success at Auburn
The Ole Miss message boards are filled with salt while Hugh Freeze continues to recruit well for Auburn football.
Longstanding recruiting myth debunked by Auburn football reporter
It’s been a longstanding belief that you should never tweet at recruits. After all, these are high school-aged (though in some cases, college-aged) student-athletes. Re-think what you know though — Auburn football beat reporter Cole Pinkston has revealed that tweetin’ at croots has actually helped the Tigers land a key target before.
flywareagle.com
Auburn football: 3-year starting Virginia LB visiting campus
It seems that head coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football coaching staff is looking for at least one more linebacker out of the NCAA transfer portal. This morning it was confirmed that former Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys would be visiting the Plains this weekend, but he isn’t the only LB being brought in to check out the Tigers.
Scarbinsky: Does Saban need Jeremy Pruitt to put his defense back together again?
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban needs a defensive coordinator. Literally because Lane Kiffin may have done himself and his mentor a favor by hiring Pete Golding at Ole Miss. Figuratively because not even the GOAT can go it alone to get Alabama back on top. Desperately, you might...
wvtm13.com
Alabama man helps save state trooper after tornado sent trees crashing down on their vehicles
The tornado warning arrived in Alexander City, Alabama, at 1:25 pm CT. Fifty-six-year-old cattle farmer Greg Jones saw sun, clouds, sprinkles of rain. Little did he know that within moments, he would escape death. Little did he know that he would soon help save the life of an Alabama state trooper.
Alabama teen dies Friday after his truck strikes tree
An Alabama teen died Friday from injuries he sustained when his truck struck a street sign, then a tree on Tuesday, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Deatsville, Alabama, juvenile. The 17-year-old was critically injured when the...
Alabama man killed in head-on collision, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed Thursday night when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, Alabama state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and claimed the life of a Letohatchee, Alabama, man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car...
‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Alabama native was on phone with girlfriend tornado flipped 18-wheeler
An Alabama native was right behind a flipping 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon when a suspected tornado passed across the road on which he was driving. He thought it was going to die. Alex Combs said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he saw the tractor-trailer begin to flip,...
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
wltz.com
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus grandmother is upset following a disciplinary action her grandson received at school. He was suspended for not telling an administrator about a gun he saw on school premises. News leader 9 sat down with Tuwanna Thornton about her 5th grader who attends Reese Road...
WSFA
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
WSFA
I-85 near Shorter reopens hours after truck’s boom hits bridge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound has fully reopened near Shorter in Macon County several hours after a single-vehicle crash forced lanes to close. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. and involved involved a boom truck that malfunctioned. The truck’s boom started to rise while the driver was traveling north along the interstate, then struck the bridge going to Macon County Rd 97.
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Montgomery
Montgomery police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered. Police say the body of a man was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive at about 3:35 this afternoon. That location is near Lower Wetumpka Road. They have released no other information. If you have information...
“Barely responsive” Lee Co. Deputy now at home after hazmat exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident […]
alabamanews.net
RAW VIDEO: See Tornado in Selma, Autauga County
WAKA 8 has raw video of the tornado as it approached and moved through Selma, then later as it passed through Autauga County. The first two views are from Selma, including from the Selma Walmart Supercenter. The final view is from Poseys Crossroads in Autauga County. Stay with WAKA 8...
