Two ex-employees of a residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years for multiple charges of physical and sexual abuse of former pupils.Matthew George, 73, and John Muldoon, 69, physically and sexually abused children in their care while they were both employed at Kerelaw Residential School in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, which was then known as a “List D” secure establishment for vulnerable or troubled youngsters.The pair, both from Ayrshire, were found guilty after a six-week trial in Glasgow.George, a former art teacher, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at the High Court in Dundee on Friday...

3 DAYS AGO