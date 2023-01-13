Read full article on original website
The DWP’s generosity to disabled people
Re your editorial (The Guardian view on disability and living costs: ministers must close the gap, 6 January), don’t worry about disabled people – we all got a letter from the DWP saying we were getting a whole £10 Christmas bonus. It also explained that we’d be sanctioned if we were paid it twice and didn’t report the discrepancy, just in case anyone’s worried that we’re gaming the system.
BBC
Four councils threaten legal action over devolution
Four councils in Norfolk have threatened legal action against the county council over its plans for devolution. It was the latest stage in a increasingly bitter argument over the government deal to give the county more money and powers in return for a directly-elected council leader. South Norfolk, Broadland, Breckland...
BBC
Rail commuters targeted by town's new parking permit scheme
A residents' parking scheme is to be introduced in a Lincolnshire town amid claims some streets are "plagued" by commuters. The roads around Grantham railway station were frequently filled by people going to catch trains, a Lincolnshire County Council meeting was told. Councillors heard the vast majority of residents were...
Ex-school workers jailed for historic abuse of pupils
Two ex-employees of a residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years for multiple charges of physical and sexual abuse of former pupils.Matthew George, 73, and John Muldoon, 69, physically and sexually abused children in their care while they were both employed at Kerelaw Residential School in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, which was then known as a “List D” secure establishment for vulnerable or troubled youngsters.The pair, both from Ayrshire, were found guilty after a six-week trial in Glasgow.George, a former art teacher, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at the High Court in Dundee on Friday...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
Money for NHS pay rises will have to come from existing health budget, says No 10
Downing Street warns ministers there will be no extra funding as they look for way to solve industrial dispute
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
BBC
West Yorkshire Mayor supports parking charge plan for Leeds parks
Plans to introduce parking fees at some green spaces in West Yorkshire have been backed by the region's mayor. Leeds City Council intends to implement charges at sites including Middleton Park, Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Kirkstall Abbey over the coming year. West Yorkshire Mayor...
BBC
Rhondda school pupils give own cash after school garden torched
Heartbroken pupils have been raising money to restore a school garden and bird hide wrecked by arsonists. The vandals caused about £20,000 worth of damage at Bodringallt Primary School in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf. Head teacher Sion Howells said many of the youngsters who enjoyed the site do not...
BBC
Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan
Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
BBC
Hambleton Council urged to turn down huge solar farm plans
Council planners are recommending proposals for a 200-acre solar farm in North Yorkshire be turned down. Lightrock Power and Econergy want to build the farm near Husthwaite to provide power for about 10,146 homes. They said the development was designed to minimise visual impact. Historic England and the Campaign for...
Thousands of teachers in England and Wales will go on strike in February and March
Leaders of the National Education Union (NEU), the country's largest teaching union, will launch strike action after balloting its 300,000 members.
BBC
Andrew Bridgen: Conservative councillor suspended after backing MP
A Conservative councillor has been suspended by his party after expressing support for MP Andrew Bridgen over his controversial Covid comments. The North West Leicestershire MP had the whip withdrawn after posting a tweet that drew a comparison between vaccines and the Holocaust. Alex Stevenson, a councillor with Derbyshire County...
BBC
Money from selling criminals' items to fund community groups
Community groups can receive grants paid from the sale of criminals' items. Thames Valley Police said money made from selling items seized from criminals which cannot be returned would fund "worthy projects". Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber said the scheme was "a great opportunity to support community and...
BBC
Redcar and Cleveland Council scraps unpopular parking charges plan
Car parking charges which a group of politicians called "short-sighted" have been scrapped, a council has confirmed. Redcar and Cleveland Council had planned to introduce charges in Loftus, Guisborough, Skelton and Marske, and at some museums and leisure centres. In a letter to independent council leader Mary Lanigan, Conservative MPs...
BBC
Orchard House Foods: Ex-workers owed thousands in redundancy pay
Workers who lost their jobs at a food and drinks factory claim they are being "ignored" by their former employers who owe them thousands in redundancy pay. Orchard House Foods, which supplies the likes of M&S, Tesco and Pret A Manager, closed its Gateshead plant in December. Former employees said...
BBC
Student flats plan for old Nottingham police and fire HQ pulled
Plans to demolish Nottingham's former police and fire headquarters and build student flats have been withdrawn. The newly-listed bomb-proof site in Shakespeare Street was built between 1938 and 1940 but closed in 2016. Plans to build a 900-bed student block was recommended for approval by Nottingham City Council officers, but...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Ukraine: No funding for family after move across county border
A family hosting three people from Ukraine have been told they will not receive any money as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme. Karyna, her son and her mother were settled in East Sussex, but felt isolated living in a small village with limited public transport. They are now...
BBC
Lincolnshire sees rise in problem drinkers seeking help
The number of people treated for alcohol abuse in Lincolnshire has risen by nearly 25% since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials have said. A Lincolnshire County Council document said women, middle-aged and middle-class people had reported the highest increase in problem-drinking. A council meeting heard many also had...
