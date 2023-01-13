Read full article on original website
BBC
£600 energy voucher: People redeeming first vouchers at post offices
The first people to receive their £600 energy vouchers have been queueing to get their money at post offices across Northern Ireland. The single one-off payment vouchers started to arrive through letterboxes on Saturday. They can be deposited in some bank accounts or redeemed for cash at branches of...
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
BBC
Tree used by thieves to steal copper from Bilston firm to be felled
A protected tree used by thieves to gain access to a manufacturing firm and steal copper is to be cut down, councillors have agreed. Mueller Europe Ltd, in Bilston, said it had been repeatedly targeted as people used the London plane tree to get over the factory wall. But "due...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man jailed for killing neighbour in phone row
A man has been jailed for life for stabbing his neighbour to death in a row over a mobile phone theft. Nathan Miotk pleaded guilty to killing Florin-Dumitru Ciurar on 4 August last year at his flat in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent. A Newton hearing to determine the facts of the case...
BBC
Emma Bond: Top officer not moved as punishment, says chief constable
The chief constable has rejected claims a former senior officer was moved from being a district commander in Londonderry as a "punishment". Emma Bond has brought a sex discrimination case against the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Simon Byrne told an employment tribunal the decision to move Ms Bond...
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
CCTV appeal over Sheffield pub assault on off-duty officers
Four off-duty police officers have been assaulted after trying to intervene in an altercation at a Sheffield pub. South Yorkshire Police said they were trying to calm down an incident in The Bessemer, in Leopold Street, on 15 December when they were punched. Two men, aged 22 and 53, have...
BBC
Market Drayton A529 safety work to see road close
Safety improvement work on a dangerous stretch of A road, will see it close for 19 days. The A529 outside Market Drayton was named by the government in 2016 as one of 50 roads in Britain with the worst safety record. Work on the £3.9m scheme on a stretch between...
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
BBC
Man trampled to death by cows in lunch-hour walk, inquest hears
A telecoms worker died after he and his wife were trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown, an inquest has heard. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
BBC
Money from selling criminals' items to fund community groups
Community groups can receive grants paid from the sale of criminals' items. Thames Valley Police said money made from selling items seized from criminals which cannot be returned would fund "worthy projects". Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber said the scheme was "a great opportunity to support community and...
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
BBC
Norfolk and Suffolk Broads boaters face 13% hike in tolls
Thousands of boats users on the Broads in Norfolk and Suffolk are facing a 13% increase in annual tolls. Costs for using the waterways would rise from £46 to £52 for a small sailing boat but add more than £200 to the cost for a large weekly-hired vessel.
BBC
Birmingham hospital culture worrying - health secretary
England's health secretary says he is worried and troubled by allegations of a "toxic culture" at one of the country's biggest hospital trusts. In a letter, Steve Barclay said claims of those blowing the whistle at University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) "must be acted on". A BBC Newsnight investigation heard claims...
BBC
Met Police 'truly sorry' predatory officer wasn't removed
We're wrapping up our live coverage of David Carrick now, but you can continue to follow our news story here. Today's page was written by Marita Moloney, Gem O'Reilly, Alys Davies, Krystyna Gajda, Jack Burgess, along with Thomas Mackintosh and Helena Wilkinson at Southwark Crown Court. Its was edited by...
BBC
Trains cancelled due to wire damage near Wolverhampton
Rail services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton have been hit by major disruption. Damage to overhead wires means trains are being cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. West Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Transport for Wales are affected. Services to parts...
BBC
Gwynedd: Tony Thomas, 44, denies killing father, Dafydd, 65
A 45-year-old man has appeared in court and denied killing his father, aged 65. Tony Thomas has denied two charges, the murder and manslaughter of Dafydd Thomas, a businessman, at his home Minffordd, Gwynedd, in March 2021. The trial is due to open on Tuesday at Mold Crown Court in...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Home Office Creaton asylum seekers hotel plan has been dropped - MP
A Home Office plan to use a hotel in a village to house asylum seekers has been dropped, an MP has said. Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris had opposed the proposal to house up to 400 asylum seekers at Highgate House Hotel in Creaton, Northamptonshire. The Northern Ireland secretary shared correspondence...
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
