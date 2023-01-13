Read full article on original website
Royal Insider: King Charles’s Affair With Camilla May Interfere With His Coronation
Immediately upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, her son became King Charles III. However, his coronation is scheduled for May 6, 2023. Even with all this time to plan, he may encounter a big hurdle because of Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, now queen consort.
BBC
Mary Taylor: Tributes paid to Bradford runner who died in Dubai
Tributes have been paid to a fundraising fancy dress runner following her death in Dubai. Mary Taylor, 40, was well known in Silsden, near Bradford, for her daily fun runs in the village during the pandemic to cheer up her community. Her sister, Joanne Edwards, said she was "absolutely shocked...
BBC
Road closure charges planned for Shropshire community events
Remembrance Day parades, street parties and other events in Shropshire could have to pay for temporary road closures under council plans. Fees from £40-£1,480 would be charged by Shropshire Council depending on the nature of the event. Registered charities would be exempt and councillor Richard Marshall said the...
Queen's former chaplain warns 'multicultural, multifaith' King Charles III threatens British monarchy
Gavin Ashenden, the former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II, warned that the multifaith multiculturalism of King Charles III threatens to destroy his own house and end the monarchy.
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
Upworthy
Adopted Black woman discovers at 28 that she's a Sierra Leone princess: 'It was overwhelming'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. When Sarah Culberson first set foot in Bumpe, Sierra Leone, in 2004, she had no idea what to expect. It had only been days since she'd discovered her biological father, learned she had family in West Africa and that she was considered a princess in that part of the world. And now here she was, across the Atlantic Ocean, witnessing the unthinkable: children with missing limbs, schools reduced to rubble, and entire neighborhoods destroyed or burned to the ground. "It was overwhelming. The reality wasn't just, 'I'm coming to meet my family, and everything's perfect.' It was a reality check. This is what people have been living through. This is my family. How is this princess going to be part of this community and make a difference in the country?" Culberson told NBC News.
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter accuses Harry and Meghan of 'stealing his words to 'make millions'
Ndileka Mandela, 57, has slammed the Sussexes over their Netflix documentary Live To Lead, where the couple use footage of the anti-apartheid campaigner leaving prison in 1990.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
I was a celibate nun for 24 years — then fell in love with a Catholic monk
Hallelujah! They found love while serving the Lord. An English nun who remained celibate for 24 years broke her streak, walking away from her convent — and into the arms of a monk. Sister Mary Elizabeth — who was in an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church called the Carmelite order — had been a nun for more than two decades in Lancashire when she met Carmelite monk Robert in 2015 while he was visiting from a monastery in Oxford. Sister Mary Elizabeth, born Lisa Tinkler, told the BBC she knew they had something special from the moment Robert’s sleeve touched hers...
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
‘The monarchy’s a laughing stock’: readers react to Prince Harry’s Spare
Views range from sympathy for the Sussexes in light of treatment by royals and tabloids, to regarding them as being ‘as entitled as the others’
Three dead boa constrictors discovered at Carbeth Loch near Glasgow
SSPCA says circumstances of incident suspicious as its launches appeal for information about the snakes
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse
Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
Prince Harry Doubts William, Charles "Would Ever Forgive Me" If He Gave More Details in Spare
Watch: Prince Harry's Spare: Royal Expert Shares Everything You Need to Know!. For Prince Harry, there's greater risk than reward in sharing more. The Duke of Sussex revealed that there were further details he opted not to include in his tell-all memoir, Spare, so he could avoid strains in his relationship with brother Prince William and father King Charles III.
Harry Was a Hypocrite Who Harmed Ailing Queen, Sources Say
Officially, Buckingham Palace has maintained what it must hope is being seen as a dignified silence in the face of Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare. However, the first signs of pushback strategy are now starting to filter out from behind palace walls, with friends of the late Queen Elizabeth II telling senior reporters at the Daily Telegraph that Harry and Meghan’s “ambushing” of the family, by making shocking revelations to the media in the final years of her life, “had an impact” on her health before she died in September last year.
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
housebeautiful.com
In Spare, Prince Harry Paints a Full Portrait of King Charles as a Father
In Spare, Prince Harry doesn't hold back. He opens up about his grief, his active duty tours in Afghanistan, falling in love with Meghan Markle, his vitriolic hatred for the press, and the rift with Prince William. There's one person in the Spare narrative, however, who surprisingly stands out: Harry's father, King Charles.
BBC
New BBC MasterChef studios plan in Birmingham approved
Plans for a new studio for hit BBC cooking show MasterChef have been given the go ahead by a council. Birmingham City Council has confirmed the former Banana Warehouse on Fazeley Street, Digbeth will become the show's new home. The grade II listed building will be occupied by television production...
