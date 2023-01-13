Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Anderson Varejao, Donovan Mitchell
On Thursday, he did what he always did while with Cleveland. He entered the game, for the first time since December 2021, and made a difference. Rubio calmed down the offense, created shots for others, and hit a couple biggie himself. All of it took 10 minutes, before trainer Steve Spiro informed coach J.B. Bickerstaff that it was time for Rubio’s time for the night was up.
NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Open to Trading Every Player Besides Lauri Markkanen And Walker Kessler
The Utah Jazz may start begin to empty out their roster this before the trade deadline, with only 2 players being listed as untouchable.
NBA Rumors: Cavaliers, Hawks, And Jazz Have Discussed A 3-Team Trade
The Utah Jazz could land John Collins in a three-way trade with the Hawks and Cavaliers.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Expected to play around 15 minutes
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff expects Rubio to play approximately 15 minutes during Monday's game against the Pelicans, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Rubio made his season debut Thursday against the Trail Blazers after recovering from a torn ACL. He played 10 minutes against Portland before playing 13 minutes Saturday against Minnesota, and the Cavaliers will continue to ease him into action following his lengthy layoff.
numberfire.com
Cavs' Ricky Rubio (knee) to play up to 15 minutes Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Ricky Rubio could play up to 15 minutes in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Rubio has played over 10 minutes in each of his first two games back from his knee injury, so his new "limit" of 15 minutes isn't much of an upgrade. Still, it's a positive sign that the point guard is trending in the right direction and hasn't suffered any setbacks.
Chiefs' rookie regulars ready for playoff debuts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been in this situation before, ready to embark on a postseason run that the past four years has landed the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game and twice ended in the Super Bowl. So it’s easy to assume that the rest of the Chiefs are a hardened bunch of playoff veterans. Turns out they’re not. Only the three-win Chicago Bears had more games played by rookies than the Chiefs this season, and only four teams had more first-year players start games than Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Saturday
Gay will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay and the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, so it looks like the Jazz are going to err on the side of caution with the veteran's back. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Timberwolves.
Sergei Bobrovsky dominant as Florida Panthers beat Sabres to start three-game trip
The Florida Panthers — in part out of necessity, in part out of performance — have been riding Sergei Bobrovsky in net for the better part of the past month and a half.
CBS Sports
Magic's Gary Harris: Actually on injury report
Harris is now questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets due to mallet finger on his shooting hand, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris was left off the Magic's initial injury report but has now been added to the list. He exited Friday's game early due to the injury, and it appears that further evaluation discovered he is dealing with mallet finger. Considering the injury is on his shooting hand, it's unclear if he will be able to play Sunday or if he is facing a longer absence.
Donovan Mitchell On Going Up Against Former Co-Star Rudy Gobert: "I Didn't Know What Happened To Him"
Donovan Mitchell spoke about going up against Rudy Gobert when the Cleveland Cavaliers clashed with the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 14th.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday
Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
‘We started moving and cutting and things broke loose’: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Minnesota Timberwolves withstood a physically and emotionally spent Cavaliers team to gut out a 110-102 victory at the Target Center on Saturday night. The Timberwolves have won six of their last seven games and five straight at home. The Cavaliers were riding the tail end of...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable for Timberwolves Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Gobert is dealing with right groin soreness, which caused him to leave Saturday's game early and did not return. Now, the team has officially listed him questionable for Monday afternoon's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 4 p.m. ET tipoff. If Gobert can't go, Naz Reid would likely take over at center.
numberfire.com
Jazz rule out Collin Sexton (injury maintenance) on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Sexton will watch from the bench on Saturday night after Utah's guard was held out for injury maintenance purposes. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked fourth in defensive rating, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a candidate for more minutes with Utah's second unit.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes for season-high 40 points
Kuzma ended with 40 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks. Kuzma was terrific in the loss, pouring in a season-high 40 points while adding decent peripheral numbers. Despite averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game this season, Kuzma sits outside the top 100 in standard formats, thanks largely to the fact he plays no defense and typically delivers mediocre percentages. He is a clear must-roster player, but for anyone punting points, he should not be a prime target.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes history in wild-card win
Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 rushing yards on 17 carries in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. In leading the Giants to an upset win and the franchise's first playoff victory in 11 years, Jones became the first QB in NFL postseason history to throw for 300 yards and multiple TDs while rushing for 70 or more yards. His first touchdown, a 14-yard strike to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first quarter, gave New York its first lead of the game, while Jones' nine-yard toss to Daniel Bellinger early in the third kept the Giants ahead of the Vikes in the back-and-forth contest. The quarterback will now gear up for a meeting with the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense he struggled against the only time he faced them in the regular season.
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, to play for Colorado women's basketball team
Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado's women's basketball team next week as a walk-on, according to a report by the Denver Post. Sanders joins the Buffaloes after playing at Jackson State, where her father served as the football head coach for three seasons.
