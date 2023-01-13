ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science and culture come together for Makahiki Stargazing Festival

By Kamaka Pili
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – I got to say, the weather here has been beautiful lately and it’s including today with not a cloud in the sky which means it’s a perfect environment to look up into the sky and do some gazing with instruments such as this.

We are going to have not just stargazing at night, which I think a lot of us think, but also during the day with this next event this Saturday called “Makahiki Stargazing Festival.”

To find more about this, we are here with Makana Silva who is from the Ohana Kilo Kolu organization.

Tell us a little bit about this Makahiki Stargazing.

What is makahik i first of all?

Makahiki is the Hawaiian festival period that is marked by the rising of Makali’i, or Pleiades star cluster, so that was the time for the god Lono, and really it was a time of festivities, games, and a time for peace and nourishment,” says Silva.

What would you hope that when people come down and participate in makahiki games that they get to go home with and experience?

“I hope when people leave, they something new whether is cultural or scientific or both,” says Silva.

“But really, my goal is that when people leave, they leave with the understanding that culture and science are really complimentary with one another and its together can we really appreciate the world we live in, the universe we live in, and you know, realize we need both of them to really appreciate our universe.”

To find out more about the science side of this, we are here with Roy Gal from the Institute of Astronomy.

Complimenting what Makana just said, for you, in terms of the stargazing perspective of this, as a scientist, I always think you look into the future.

What is so important about the future for you as a scientist?

“Well, the future is where we are headed. I have kids, so I think about what the world is going to be like for them,” says Gal.

“I think science have brought us so much technological advancement in medicine and other things and in growing knowledge. But as Makana said, we carry with us our culture and our history and that is the only way we can move forward. None of that technology or anything matters if we cannot do it together and peacefully so marrying these two together and making sure we carry both forward into the future is what I am looking for.”

And from the stargazing perspective, what can people expect this weekend to be able to participate in?

“Well, we will have telescopes out during the day that you can safely look at the sun,” says Gal.

“There is actually quite a lot of sunspots and activity on the sun, and then when it gets dark, we will be looking at some of the planets, some of the star clusters such as Pleiades, some galaxies, all kinds of things for people to enjoy if the weather holds up.”

Going back to you Makana, he mentioned about the future.

But as a cultural perspective, we always tend to look in the past.

What is the importance of looking into the past?

“The past is not a place you want to live, but a place you want to learn from,” says Silva.

“It is kind of the place where we figure out what has been done and what can we do now base on what we have done before for a hopeful and better future. We have a saying and ‘Ohana Kilo Hoku. We call it perpetuation to contribution . That is exactly what it is. You take what you leave behind, the legacy, and you hope and build, pave the way for a brighter future for all of us here.”

Again, this event is called Makahiki Stargazing Festival taking place this Saturday at Magic Island.

You go all the way into Magic Island and it will all be set up on the ‘Ewa side from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., so you will have the chance to sky gaze during the day and during the night time.

