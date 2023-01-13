Read full article on original website
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
KGUN 9
NIL paying off for Arizona football & Tucson non-profits
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than a year now, college athletes have been able to make money off of their name, image and likeness, also known as ’NIL.’ But every school has a different ‘NIL’ playbook. At the University of Arizona, some players are...
allsportstucson.com
Oregon continues its success over Arizona in Eugene, so many questions for Arizona after loss
For the second consecutive weekend, Arizona suffered its second double-digit defeat. Now come the questions – well, they started last week – what in the world is going on with the Wildcats?. Well, it’s a laundry list of winkles, misfortunes, missed shots and mediocre defense. And, um, rebounding,...
allsportstucson.com
The 19th Annual MLK Basketball Classic
This is the 19th Annual MLK Basketball Classic brought to you by Coaches for Charity and TUSD. (Andy Morales is on the MLK committee). All games count towards power rankings. There will be nine games today, starting out with an elementary exhibition game featuring Booth Fickett and Manzo. NEXT: AMPHITHEATER...
allsportstucson.com
No. 14 Arizona right back at it against rested No. 10 Utah
ARIZONA’S GAME SUNDAY AT UTAH AT NOON (TUCSON TIME) WILL BE TELEVISED ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND BROADCAST ON VARSITY NETWORK (STREAMED FROM THE KTUC 1400-AM FEED) No. 14 Arizona is playing two games of a tough road trip in less than 48 hours of each other for the second time in three weeks, while No. 10 Utah has prepared for only two games in the last two weeks.
azdesertswarm.com
Early enrollee Aissa Silva gives Arizona softball a different look in the rotation
It came together fairly quickly, but now the story of why Aissa Silva and her family moved before her senior year of high school can be told. The left-hander had been in the process of early enrollment at Arizona for several months. “It actually happened during PGF,” Silva said, referring...
Former UW Linebacker Daniel Heimuli Will Transfer to Arizona
The defender left Montlake after receiving an indefinite suspension.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
allsportstucson.com
Sunnyside leads at the 56th Flowing Wells Boys Invitational
Matthew Krawczenko, Liberty vs. Noah Magana, Eastwood (TX) Gabriel Ramirez, Canyon View vs. Anthony Lopez, Ironwood. James Armstrong, Sunnyside vs. Zachary Bates, Walden Grove. Clemente Delgado, Gila Ridge vs. Travis Cardenas, Chandler. 126 SEMIFINALS. Gabe Gonzales, Globe vs. Andrew Ramirez, Canyon View. Sergio Vega, Sunnyside vs. Tyler Hamm, Corona del...
travelawaits.com
The Perfect Day Trip From Tucson For Wine Lovers
Arizona may not spring to mind when considering a trip through wine country, but it is more than worth the trip. The number of Arizona wineries grows every year — and so does the quality of the wines they’re producing. Vineyards are spreading across the state, and the Sonoita AVA, in particular, offers a perfect day of wine tasting and scenic landscapes.
Arizona baseball to don 1986 throwback white uniforms
The Arizona Wildcats baseball team will wear throwback 1986 white uniforms in Tucson for the 2023 season, the team unveiled Monday. Arizona’s white uniforms pay homage to the 1986 team that won the national championship over Florida State with former Arizona Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale on the roster. The...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
a-z-animals.com
Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona
Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
arizona.edu
School of Art graduate student surprises Bill Walton with repainted chair
Basketball television analyst Bill Walton is a huge Grateful Dead fan. As luck would have it, the University of Arizona School of Art graduate student tasked with repainting his special chair in McKale Memorial Center also shares his love for the eclectic rock band. "I'm a big fan, so I...
fox10phoenix.com
Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire
THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
KOLD-TV
Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Road Hotline, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. As of 5:00 a.m. Sunday, only residents and employees are allowed up. The closure is due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect which may cause limited visibility, debris due to high winds, snow and ice on the roads.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball at Oregon: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats wrap up a weekend road trip to the Pacific Northwest with a matchup against the Oregon Ducks. The UA hasn’t won in Eugene since 2015. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing woman reunited with family
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a missing woman has been located and reunited with her family. According to the Tucson Police Department, 88-year-old Romelia Quintero was found Friday, Jan. 13. She had been last seen Thursday night, Jan. 12. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights...
KGUN 9
LIVE UPDATES: Road to Mount Lemmon closed Monday, Jan. 16
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN_ — We are tracking weather developments during the winter storm. The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. Camino de la Tierra was closed at Rillito River due to storm water flowing. 7:05 a.m. Sabino Creek has risen to the flood stage at Sabino Dam, according...
Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show March 25-26
The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is coming back to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26.
PCSD: Road to Mount Lemmon closed
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. The closure is because a snowstorm is affecting visibility and causing ice and snow on the road.
