ARIZONA’S GAME SUNDAY AT UTAH AT NOON (TUCSON TIME) WILL BE TELEVISED ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND BROADCAST ON VARSITY NETWORK (STREAMED FROM THE KTUC 1400-AM FEED) No. 14 Arizona is playing two games of a tough road trip in less than 48 hours of each other for the second time in three weeks, while No. 10 Utah has prepared for only two games in the last two weeks.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO