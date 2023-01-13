ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

NIL paying off for Arizona football & Tucson non-profits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than a year now, college athletes have been able to make money off of their name, image and likeness, also known as ’NIL.’ But every school has a different ‘NIL’ playbook. At the University of Arizona, some players are...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

The 19th Annual MLK Basketball Classic

This is the 19th Annual MLK Basketball Classic brought to you by Coaches for Charity and TUSD. (Andy Morales is on the MLK committee). All games count towards power rankings. There will be nine games today, starting out with an elementary exhibition game featuring Booth Fickett and Manzo. NEXT: AMPHITHEATER...
SAHUARITA, AZ
allsportstucson.com

No. 14 Arizona right back at it against rested No. 10 Utah

ARIZONA’S GAME SUNDAY AT UTAH AT NOON (TUCSON TIME) WILL BE TELEVISED ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND BROADCAST ON VARSITY NETWORK (STREAMED FROM THE KTUC 1400-AM FEED) No. 14 Arizona is playing two games of a tough road trip in less than 48 hours of each other for the second time in three weeks, while No. 10 Utah has prepared for only two games in the last two weeks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon

Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Sunnyside leads at the 56th Flowing Wells Boys Invitational

Matthew Krawczenko, Liberty vs. Noah Magana, Eastwood (TX) Gabriel Ramirez, Canyon View vs. Anthony Lopez, Ironwood. James Armstrong, Sunnyside vs. Zachary Bates, Walden Grove. Clemente Delgado, Gila Ridge vs. Travis Cardenas, Chandler. 126 SEMIFINALS. Gabe Gonzales, Globe vs. Andrew Ramirez, Canyon View. Sergio Vega, Sunnyside vs. Tyler Hamm, Corona del...
TUCSON, AZ
travelawaits.com

The Perfect Day Trip From Tucson For Wine Lovers

Arizona may not spring to mind when considering a trip through wine country, but it is more than worth the trip. The number of Arizona wineries grows every year — and so does the quality of the wines they’re producing. Vineyards are spreading across the state, and the Sonoita AVA, in particular, offers a perfect day of wine tasting and scenic landscapes.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona baseball to don 1986 throwback white uniforms

The Arizona Wildcats baseball team will wear throwback 1986 white uniforms in Tucson for the 2023 season, the team unveiled Monday. Arizona’s white uniforms pay homage to the 1986 team that won the national championship over Florida State with former Arizona Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale on the roster. The...
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona

Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire

THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Road to Mount Lemmon closed Sunday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Road Hotline, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. As of 5:00 a.m. Sunday, only residents and employees are allowed up. The closure is due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect which may cause limited visibility, debris due to high winds, snow and ice on the roads.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing woman reunited with family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a missing woman has been located and reunited with her family. According to the Tucson Police Department, 88-year-old Romelia Quintero was found Friday, Jan. 13. She had been last seen Thursday night, Jan. 12. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

LIVE UPDATES: Road to Mount Lemmon closed Monday, Jan. 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN_ — We are tracking weather developments during the winter storm. The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. Camino de la Tierra was closed at Rillito River due to storm water flowing. 7:05 a.m. Sabino Creek has risen to the flood stage at Sabino Dam, according...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy