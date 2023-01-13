ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Vikings must be honest with themselves in offseason

The Minnesota Vikings have a long offseason after winning 13 games and the NFC North, only to be one-and-done in the playoffs. Honesty is often difficult. It’s most difficult with yourself in tough moments. For the Minnesota Vikings, such an hour is at hand. After going 13-4 and breezing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
