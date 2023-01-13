Read full article on original website
Mother of missing 5-year-old chronicles their last moments together
The mother of the missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters near San Miguel has revealed what she witnessed on that tragic Monday. [KSBY]. On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan was driving through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle then became stuck in the flooded creek bed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue volunteers joined the search for a boy who was swept away earlier this week in floodwaters in Paso Robles. KCSO said six volunteers with the search and rescue unit joined other agencies in the search for Kyle Doan, 5. A group of about 200 […]
Volunteers from the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Search and Rescue team are joining the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters near Paso Robles.
Grover Beach police conducting death investigation
The Grover Beach Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a hotel room on Saturday.
Paso Robles firefighters rescue man stranded on island in Salinas River
The man told rescuers that “he was exhausted and needed help.”
Fundraiser planned for local family struggling with loss
– Caryssa Scott Esquivel, the little sister of the late Trevon Perry, passed away on Dec. 2, leaving behind an 11-month-old daughter. Friends and family have started a Gofundme to support the family with funeral costs and loss of income to support her daughter, and there is also a fundraising event planned for the family on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Paso Robles.
20 Guadalupe homes damaged, community displaced after heavy rainfall
Knocked down fences, scattered destroyed belongings, and tons of mud line the homes on Pioneer Street in Guadalupe.
Grover Beach police found two bodies in a room at the Seaview Inn in Grover Beach on Saturday afternoon. After several attempts to get a couple to check out, hotel management asked the police to evict the guests who had stayed past their checkout time. Officers then found the bodies of a 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man in the room..
Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
Search for SLO County boy swept away in floodwaters continues despite rain, sheriff says
Five-year-old Kyle Doan has been missing since Monday.
‘A car floated down the road’: How visiting couple rode out flood in SLO County
Scientists warn Californians to expect “mega-flooding” from now on
Sheriff identifies 5-year-old SLO County boy lost in floodwaters, as search resumes
Search and rescue attempts in San Miguel were canceled yesterday due to dangerous weather and road conditions.
Officers identified the woman killed by storm waters on Monday as 60-year-old Karen Buccat of Avila Beach. Shortly after noon, Buccat was driving on Avila Beach Drive when flood waters overtook her SUV. She attempted to roll down her electric window, but it was not working, a witness said. Emergency...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Grover Beach, police say
Emergency responders found the pedestrian lying in the roadway, the Grover Beach Police Department said.
Man found dead in boat in Morro Bay after storm, police say
The cause of death is under investigation.
Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches
A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 2-8
On Jan. 2, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Highway 46E and Highway 101 for a bench warrant. On Jan. 2, Christopher Lawerence, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 50 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
Arroyo Grande police seek help capturing alleged thieves
The Arroyo Grande Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Walmart. Police are circulating images from surveillance footage of a man and woman recently reordered leaving the Walmart on Branch Street. The pair bought several soft drinks along with the gift cards.
Evacuation warning for Oceano residents expanded
An evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the area around the Arroyo Grande Creek levee and Oceano Lagoon has been expanded.
KMJ
(KMJ/FOX26) – The California Highway Patrol confirms a female body was recovered after a vehicle was overtaken by water on Monday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Avila Beach Drive and San Luis Bay Drive in Avila Beach. Multiple 911 calls came in to report the vehicle with a...
