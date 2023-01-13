ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

calcoastnews.com

Mother of missing 5-year-old chronicles their last moments together

The mother of the missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters near San Miguel has revealed what she witnessed on that tragic Monday. [KSBY]. On the morning of Jan. 9, Lyndsy Doan was driving through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son Kyle Doan. Her vehicle then became stuck in the flooded creek bed.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Fundraiser planned for local family struggling with loss

– Caryssa Scott Esquivel, the little sister of the late Trevon Perry, passed away on Dec. 2, leaving behind an 11-month-old daughter. Friends and family have started a Gofundme to support the family with funeral costs and loss of income to support her daughter, and there is also a fundraising event planned for the family on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two bodies found in Grover Beach hotel room

Grover Beach police found two bodies in a room at the Seaview Inn in Grover Beach on Saturday afternoon. After several attempts to get a couple to check out, hotel management asked the police to evict the guests who had stayed past their checkout time. Officers then found the bodies of a 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man in the room..
GROVER BEACH, CA
The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies Avila Beach woman killed in storm

Officers identified the woman killed by storm waters on Monday as 60-year-old Karen Buccat of Avila Beach. Shortly after noon, Buccat was driving on Avila Beach Drive when flood waters overtook her SUV. She attempted to roll down her electric window, but it was not working, a witness said. Emergency...
AVILA BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande police seek help capturing alleged thieves

The Arroyo Grande Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Walmart. Police are circulating images from surveillance footage of a man and woman recently reordered leaving the Walmart on Branch Street. The pair bought several soft drinks along with the gift cards.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
KMJ

Body Recovered From Vehicle Overtaken By Water in Avila Beach

(KMJ/FOX26) – The California Highway Patrol confirms a female body was recovered after a vehicle was overtaken by water on Monday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Avila Beach Drive and San Luis Bay Drive in Avila Beach. Multiple 911 calls came in to report the vehicle with a...
AVILA BEACH, CA

