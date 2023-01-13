Read full article on original website
Hornets fall to Celtics again. What we learned in Charlotte’s latest home setback
Fans in Charlotte serenaded Boston star Jayson Tatum, who scored 51 points, with “M-V-P” chants in the Hornets’ 130-118 loss at Spectrum Center on Monday afternoon.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Draft Profile: Macon Clark, Cornerback, Tulane Green Wave
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Tulane CB Macon Clark
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW YORK GIANTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW YORK GIANTS: CB Rodarius Williams, RB Jashaun Corbin, LB Micah McFadden, G Wyatt Davis, G Jack Anderson, WR Kalil Pimpleton, DT Henry Mondeaux. MINNESOTA: CB Dantzler, RB Chandler, OLB Vilain, DL Otomewo, DL Blacklock.
NFL Playoff Glance
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) N.Y. Giants or Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at Philadelphia, TBD. Jacksonville or Baltimore at Kansas City, TBD. Minnesota or Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, TBD. Cincinnati or Jacksonville at Buffalo,...
Vikings defense falters again to force quick postseason exit
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings faced plenty of questions about their legitimacy as a contender in the NFC, the rare 13-win team with a negative point differential during the regular season. The source of the doubt could be clearly traced back to a defense that finished second-to-last in...
Colts head coach search: Who’s been interviewed so far?
A 4-12-1 record during a season in which much was expected is reason to spur seismic changes within the Indianapolis Colts' organization.
Hubbard’s fumble return gives Bengals 24-17 win over Ravens
CINCINNATI (AP) — Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes...
