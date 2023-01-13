ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Clackamas County records five homicides in 2022

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas County, Oregon's third most populated county, recorded five homicides through 2022. Of the five homicides, there were four cases of homicidal violence, as two victims were killed in the same incident. Here is a breakdown of the incidents and legal outcomes, courtesy of the Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Report: Portland Police Eliminate Disparity in Arrests of Black Drivers

The Portland Police Bureau received improved grades on last year’s annual report from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission analyzing racial bias in traffic stops by law enforcement agencies across the state. In prior years, the CJC found Black drivers were more likely to be arrested following a traffic stop...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Arrest made in December shooting that left man seriously wounded

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 32-year-old man Thursday and seized a gun in connection to a shooting from December that left a man seriously wounded. Police said they served a search warrant at a house near Southeast 68th Avenue and Mitchell Street. Cody Ochs was arrested and multiple guns were found, including one believed to have been used in the Dec. 12 shooting.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms

EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Docs and emails: Reports of Adams' mistreatment called a 'liability for the city'

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are starting to get a clearer picture of the complaints against Sam Adams from city hall staff. In documents and emails obtained by KATU via a Freedom of Information Act request, KATU News has learned that several people came forward to complain about the actions of Sam Adams while working for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. According to the documents, several employees across multiple departments reached out to city human resources about Adams' behavior. Several alleged instances documented describe Adams talking down to female city employees, leaving some in tears.
PORTLAND, OR
fox29.com

Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being hit by car

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was released from the hospital hours after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, her communications director said Saturday. Bonamici’s husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, was also hit while the couple were in the crosswalk, her communications director Natalie...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woodburn sues state agency, treasurer over community center funds

WOODBURN, Ore. — The city of Woodburn is taking legal action against an Oregon state agency and the Oregon state treasurer. It comes after the city says it was notified by Oregon’s Department of Administrative Services that it would not issue bonds to fund a $15 million grant awarded by the state Legislature in 2021.
WOODBURN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy