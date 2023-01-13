Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Clackamas County records five homicides in 2022
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas County, Oregon's third most populated county, recorded five homicides through 2022. Of the five homicides, there were four cases of homicidal violence, as two victims were killed in the same incident. Here is a breakdown of the incidents and legal outcomes, courtesy of the Clackamas...
Channel 6000
Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
Plaid Pantry clerk avoids getting shot during robbery
A Plaid Pantry clerk narrowly avoided being shot when more than one person robbed the convenience store in SE Portland at gunpoint.
WWEEK
Report: Portland Police Eliminate Disparity in Arrests of Black Drivers
The Portland Police Bureau received improved grades on last year’s annual report from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission analyzing racial bias in traffic stops by law enforcement agencies across the state. In prior years, the CJC found Black drivers were more likely to be arrested following a traffic stop...
KATU.com
'It's a collaborative effort:' Officials urge all to pay attention to cyclists on roads
Portland, ORE — You may remember about a month ago KATU reported on John Baker, a cyclist who was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car hit him and left. "He’s truly my best friend. It truly hurts to see him like this," said Olivia Baker,...
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
KATU.com
Arrest made in December shooting that left man seriously wounded
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 32-year-old man Thursday and seized a gun in connection to a shooting from December that left a man seriously wounded. Police said they served a search warrant at a house near Southeast 68th Avenue and Mitchell Street. Cody Ochs was arrested and multiple guns were found, including one believed to have been used in the Dec. 12 shooting.
kptv.com
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
nbc16.com
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Spends Your Money To Ensure It’s Stolen
You’ve heard the old joke about the government: you see one county worker dig a hole and the second one fills it in. That joke came to mind when I saw the latest crazy new program from the rocket scientists at Portland city hall. Robbers know Portland defunded police,...
KATU.com
Docs and emails: Reports of Adams' mistreatment called a 'liability for the city'
PORTLAND, Ore. — We are starting to get a clearer picture of the complaints against Sam Adams from city hall staff. In documents and emails obtained by KATU via a Freedom of Information Act request, KATU News has learned that several people came forward to complain about the actions of Sam Adams while working for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. According to the documents, several employees across multiple departments reached out to city human resources about Adams' behavior. Several alleged instances documented describe Adams talking down to female city employees, leaving some in tears.
Anniversary of former Clackamas County deputy's shooting marked by the release of the man who shot him
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, the family of Damon Coates marked a bittersweet anniversary. Twenty years ago on Monday, the former Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy was shot in the face by a 15-year-old who struggled with drugs and mental illness. The case serves as a reminder that some of...
KATU.com
Survey finds Clackamas Co. voters support possible levy to fund more firefighters
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Some Clackamas County residents weighed in on a potential levy to fund more firefighters, voicing their support for more wildfire prevention efforts and investments in vehicles to improve response times. The recent survey asked local voters whether they would support a levy on the May 2023...
US Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, husband hit by car after Portland event Friday: spokesperson
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were hit by a car Friday night in Portland, according to Bonamici's Communications Director Natalie Crofts.
fox29.com
Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being hit by car
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was released from the hospital hours after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, her communications director said Saturday. Bonamici’s husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, was also hit while the couple were in the crosswalk, her communications director Natalie...
Former Mayor Sam Adams was facing complaints before he resigned
Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams was aware he was facing complaints about his behavior before he resigned, city officials confirmed Friday.
KATU.com
Woodburn sues state agency, treasurer over community center funds
WOODBURN, Ore. — The city of Woodburn is taking legal action against an Oregon state agency and the Oregon state treasurer. It comes after the city says it was notified by Oregon’s Department of Administrative Services that it would not issue bonds to fund a $15 million grant awarded by the state Legislature in 2021.
kptv.com
Man sentenced to over 25 years in prison after killing 4 in Salem drunk driving crash
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man will serve more than 25 years in prison after hitting and killing four people and injuring two more while driving drunk, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 25, was driving his Nissan...
KATU.com
Gov. Kotek, Sen. Wyden joined SOLVE volunteers to pick up trash around Ventura Park in SE
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek and Senator Ron Wyden, along with other community members gathered at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland for a SOLVE community cleanup event Saturday morning. Despite rainy conditions, the new Oregon governor helped pick up trash at the park with SOLVE volunteers and SOLVE...
