Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Biden Slams GOP Efforts To Silence Discussions Of Systemic Racism
"That’s not being woke, that’s being honest," the president said during his Martin Luther King Jr. Day remarks.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in weekend address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said, […]
French court dismisses complicity in war crimes charge against TotalEnergies - lawyers
PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A French court has dismissed charges of complicity in war crimes against oil major TotalEnergies, lawyers for the NGOs who brought the charge said in a statement.
Belarus opposition leader denounces her trial as 'farce'
Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called her trial in absentia, set to start on Tuesday, a "farce" and "revenge" from President Alexander Lukashenko, saying she had not been given access to court documents. "It's personal revenge of Lukashenko and his cronies, but not only against me, but other people who are opposing him," she said.
Russia is using drones to target Ukrainian electricity and erode morale
Russian officials, as well as many outside observers, believed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, would be a rapid affair. The war, however, has defied these expectations. As we approach the one-year anniversary of the conflict, Russia instead finds itself stuck in a protracted conflict with no easy exit. Russia, in order to achieve the off-ramp it desperately seeks, is now more than ever focusing on targeting the Ukrainian home front. Russia’s changing strategy for the conflict is the result of the weakness of its conventional forces. The Russian army, in short, possessed severe structural problems that limited...
