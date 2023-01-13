ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in weekend address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said, […]
AFP

Belarus opposition leader denounces her trial as 'farce'

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called her trial in absentia, set to start on Tuesday, a "farce" and "revenge" from President Alexander Lukashenko, saying she had not been given access to court documents. "It's personal revenge of Lukashenko and his cronies, but not only against me, but other people who are opposing him," she said.
TheConversationCanada

Russia is using drones to target Ukrainian electricity and erode morale

Russian officials, as well as many outside observers, believed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, would be a rapid affair. The war, however, has defied these expectations. As we approach the one-year anniversary of the conflict, Russia instead finds itself stuck in a protracted conflict with no easy exit. Russia, in order to achieve the off-ramp it desperately seeks, is now more than ever focusing on targeting the Ukrainian home front. Russia’s changing strategy for the conflict is the result of the weakness of its conventional forces. The Russian army, in short, possessed severe structural problems that limited...
