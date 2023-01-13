The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Roundup (Jan. 12): Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Sharpe scores 1,000th point in win over Springfield-Montco

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Philly Squatter Issue PersistsAlexCapPhiladelphia, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh’s fast start sinks Methacton boys basketball
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> This weekend was going to be a good test for the Plymouth Whitemarsh boys basketball team, with back-to-back road games for the first time this season and the second coming against a strong Methacton squad. But the Colonials did just what they needed to do on Saturday...
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Jan. 14): Quinn Smith earns 100th win for Spring-Ford, Rams finish second at Big Red Duals
Big Red Duals >> Quinn Smith earned his 100th career win as Spring-Ford finished second in the Big Red Duals Saturday at Souderton. The Rams fell to Saucon Valley 48-27 in the championship final. Boyertown finished third, losing to Saucon Valley 50-24 in the semifinals and then coming back for a 37-30 win over Pennsbury in the third-place match. .
papreplive.com
Malvern wins third straight ETR title with champ, O’Neill; OJR’s Bechtold wins belt
HOLLAND >> It’ll be some time before Malvern Prep sneaks up on anyone in the wrestling realm. But at the Escape the Rock tournament, Sunday, a few Friars made impressions. Eight Friars earned top-eight medals and five of them out-placed their initial seeding. Malvern won its third straight team title at this tournament, that perennially draws top talent from multiple states.
papreplive.com
Owen J. Roberts boys basketball takes Spring-Ford to overtime, Rams pull away for 14th straight win
BUCKTOWN >> Ben Condillo met Joe Dempsey out on the court after Saturday’s tilt between their respective squads. The two second-year Owen J. Roberts and Spring-Ford boys basketball coaches shook hands, Condillo exclaiming how much fun the past hour and 45 minutes were. Dempsey, sweat on his brow, wasn’t quite as optimistic.
papreplive.com
Cramer clutch late in OT as Pennridge edges Council Rock North
EAST ROCKHILL >> Winning plays late in a basketball game can be determined by skill or scheme. And sometimes, as was the case from Tommy Cramer and the Pennridge boys team Friday night, it simply comes down to desire. With the Rams and visiting Council Rock North tied in the...
papreplive.com
Sweet Senior Night for North Penn with wins over rival Souderton
TOWAMENCIN >> There’s no better way North Penn would like to spend its Senior Night than to have Souderton over for an evening of fast swims. “They’re our hometown rival,” said Knights senior tri-captain Kayla Stressman, “so it’s always nice swimming against them, especially on our Senior Night. There’s a lot of competition and we swam our best times.”
papreplive.com
Ryan Mulroy makes key plays in crunch time as Upper Dublin gets past Cheltenham
UPPER DUBLIN >> Ryan Mulroy did a little bit of everything down the stretch Friday night. The Upper Dublin sophomore scored seven points, grabbed a key offensive rebound and dished out an assist in the final 4:46 of a Suburban One League crossover game against Cheltenham. He scored or assisted...
papreplive.com
Unionville swims to double victory against Kennett in neighborhood meet
Kennett Square >> Following the Unionville swim team’s double victory against Kennett in front of a packed house at the Kennett Area YMCA on Friday evening, Longhorn head coach Mike Mangan reflected on the community spirit of this particular meet. “There’s great camaraderie between these two teams, it’s a...
papreplive.com
Conestoga defense locks up Penncrest
TREDYFFRIN>> The old adage is that defense wins championships. Well, no championship was won Friday night at Conestoga high School but the host Pioneers put on quite a defensive show as they harassed visiting Penncrest into a frigid two for 32 shooting night from the field and came away with a 39-21, Central League win on Senior Night at Conestoga.
papreplive.com
Defense is the key to Henderson’s triumph over Bishop Shanahan
WEST CHESTER >> Friday was a very long day for West Chester Henderson head basketball coach Jason Ritter, and it really had nothing to do with the outcome of his team’s 70-57 Ches-Mont National victory over visiting Bishop Shanahan. “This win is a credit to my coaching staff and...
Bishop McDevitt TE Nick Slogik adds ACC offer
It is going to be an interesting year for Bishop McDevitt’s Nick Slogik. He’s already a Pitt baseball commit, but he picked up an offer from Syracuse this week for football. That was the second pigskin offer for the 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end after he picked up one from Maryland back in November.
saturdaytradition.com
Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall
Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
fox29.com
'People just loved her': School community gathers to remember New Jersey basketball coach killed in car crash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - An emotional tribute for a young high school basketball coach killed in a car crash. Cire Forman is being remembered for the example she set, both on and off the court. "She had an impact on everybody she came in contact with. People just loved her,"...
Central Bucks West Senior One of Five Students to Be Admitted into Ivy League School Through Early Decision
A Bucks County student is one of a select few to be accepted into a major Ivy League university through a new acceptance program. Harsha Ravindran wrote about the local student for The Daily Pennsylvanian. Paree Pasi, a senior at Central Bucks High School West, is one of five students...
billypenn.com
70-year-old Philly bakery is making bright green rolls for the Eagles playoff run
It’s that time of year: Eagles green will be strewn all over tailgates, restaurants, bars, and homes where fans will gather to cheer Philadelphia’s top-seeded playoff run. Green will be there too, thanks to a pair of family-run local businesses with a combined history of more than 150 years.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical
Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
philadelphiaweekly.com
The Treaty of Shackamaxon: Exploring the Impact of the Agreement Between William Penn & the Lenape Tribe
The Treaty of Shackamaxon, signed in 1682 between William Penn and the Lenape tribe, is a crucial part of both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia history. Despite its importance, many Philadelphians may not be familiar with the details of the treaty and its lasting impact on the region. In this article, we’ll delve into the history of the Treaty of Shackamaxon, examining its origins, its significance, and why it’s still relevant today.
billypenn.com
Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane
Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
philadelphiaencyclopedia.org
Mayors (Philadelphia)
The Philadelphia mayoralty, almost as old as the city itself, has changed markedly since its inception. When the post was created in the eighteenth century, citizens put up their own money in order to avoid having to serve. By the early 2000s, in contrast, candidates and supportive political action committees poured millions into mayoral elections. Tracing the office’s transformation offers insights into the social makeup of municipal politics, battles between party regulars and reformers, and long fights over the rightful place of executive authority in city government.
Comments / 0