Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, to play for Colorado women's basketball team

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado's women's basketball team next week as a walk-on, according to a report by the Denver Post. Sanders joins the Buffaloes after playing at Jackson State, where her father served as the football head coach for three seasons.
