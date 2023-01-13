FORT MYERS, Fla. – The newly-released 2023 FGCU beach volleyball schedule has the Eagles starting the 2023 season Feb. 24-25 at the Stetson Season Opener in DeLand. "We are very excited about this upcoming season. We have some very tough out-of-conference games to go along with playing the top teams in our conference multiple times," said FGCU head beach volleyball coach Chris Sweat. "After being in the top 20 the last couple of years, the girls are ready to play as challenging a schedule as possible and continue to build the reputation of the program."

