Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
Related
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU Finalizes 56-Game Baseball Schedule
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The 2023 FGCU baseball season is now 56 games strong, beginning with a four-game weekend series against Hofstra at Swanson Stadium on Feb. 17-19, FGCU head baseball coach Dave Tollett announced Monday. The Eagles have 56 games on their 2023 schedule, with nine games against...
fgcuathletics.com
No. 26 Eagles Rain 3s in 55-Point Victory Over Central Arkansas
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (17-2 overall, 5-0 ASUN Conference) delivered a season-high 17 3-pointers Saturday night to defeat Central Arkansas 86-31 at Alico Arena. The victory was the Green & Blue's ninth consecutive win at The Nest – eight of which have come in 2022-23. The Eagles maintained their lead in the ASUN standings, one game ahead of Austin Peay and Lipscomb. Central Arkansas, which brought only eight players to Southwest Florida, fell to 6-10 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Begin 2023 Beach Season at Stetson
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The newly-released 2023 FGCU beach volleyball schedule has the Eagles starting the 2023 season Feb. 24-25 at the Stetson Season Opener in DeLand. "We are very excited about this upcoming season. We have some very tough out-of-conference games to go along with playing the top teams in our conference multiple times," said FGCU head beach volleyball coach Chris Sweat. "After being in the top 20 the last couple of years, the girls are ready to play as challenging a schedule as possible and continue to build the reputation of the program."
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Tennis Sweeps Past Southern Miss
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team cruised to victory on a chilly Friday evening in its 2023 spring season opener, sweeping Southern Miss 7-0 at the FGCU Tennis Complex. "Today was a great opening match for us! 7-0 matches are really hard to come by," said...
fgcuathletics.com
Vernon Earns 100th Coaching Victory in FGCU’s Spring Debut
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's tennis team began its 2023 spring season with a strong showing Friday, defeating St. John's 5-2 at the FGCU Tennis Complex – earning head coach Courtney Vernon her 100th career victory. "Today was a good start to our season. The ladies...
fgcuathletics.com
No. 26 Eagles Host Central Arkansas in The Nest
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (16-2 overall, 4-0 ASUN Conference) complete a two-game homestand at 7 p.m. Saturday night by taking on Central Arkansas (6-9, 1-3) at Alico Arena. Eagles vs. Sugar Bears is available to view on ESPN+. Central Arkansas is coming...
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Win Thriller Over Middle Tennessee
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU (2-0) women's tennis team ended its first spring weekend Saturday with a 4-3 victory over Middle Tennessee at the FGCU Tennis Complex. "Today was a very challenging match. The conditions were windy and cold, and Middle Tennessee fought very hard," said FGCU head women's tennis coach Courtney Vernon. "The ladies won a close doubles point and battled hard in singles. They will enjoy the win and then get back to work next week to prepare for Florida State!"
fgcuathletics.com
Hixenbaugh Wins Backstroke Silver to Highlight FGCU Against Miami, Houston
CORAL GABLES. Fla. - The FGCU swimming and diving team wrapped up competition on the road against both Miami and Houston on Friday. Miami earned victories over both FGCU (225-70) and Houston (187-108) to sweep the tri-meet, as the host Hurricanes captured 14 of the 16 events. The Eagles suffered another setback in head-to-head action against Houston, falling 229.50-69.50.
Comments / 0