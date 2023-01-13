Freshman wing Jett Howard had one word to describe the Michigan men’s basketball team’s win over Northwestern: resilient. And that resilience was crucial to counteract sloppy play and poor decision making as the Wolverines (10-7 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) struggled to assert their dominance. The sloppiness kept them from pulling away until late in the second half, eventually defeating Northwestern (12-5, 3-3), 85-78. Behind a season-high 18 turnovers, Michigan allowed the Wildcats to claw their way back into the game after the Wolverines’ hot start. But when Michigan needed to, it cleaned up its act.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO