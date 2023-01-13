Read full article on original website
On the Fly: Who is the best fly tyer in the valley?
The seventh annual Iron Fly Competition is taking place on Feb. 11. Hosted by the Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club and the Roaring Fork Conservancy, this fun-filled evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Youth Division at the Tipsy Trout in Basalt. Adults usually start around 7 p.m., and all participants need to pre-register at http://www.roaringfork.org/events to ensure their spot at this immensely popular event.
Post Independent editor named publisher
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent has seen some internal promotions recently. Peter Baumann, who has served as editor of the Post Independent since late August 2019, was named publisher in December. Former Post Independent Publisher Darcy Carstens was promoted to director of business operations within Swift Communications. She will continue...
CMC sponsors MLK, Jr. Day food, coat drive
Colorado Mountain College is honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a food and coat drive through Monday. “Your generous donation to our food and coat drive will help sustain the services that LiftUp, and the Food Bank of The Rockies provide to hundreds of families in the Roaring Fork Valley,” a CMC news release states.
Sharing voices on a national stage — Glenwood Middle School students present EL Model of Excellence project at national conference in Chicago
Glenwood Springs Middle School seventh-grade student Dayri Roman fought back some tears when telling her story of fleeing gangs in her native Honduras before a room full of educators from around the United States last month. But the audience was supportive, encouraging her and two of her GSMS classmates to...
New legal brief supports controversial Utah rail line opposed by Eagle County, Glenwood Springs and others
The state of Utah has weighed in on Eagle County’s lawsuit to stop federal approval of a rail line that would put oil tankers on the line that parallels the Colorado River on much of the Western Slope. In 2022, Eagle County joined environmental groups including the Center for...
Vallario explains his reasons for ending agreement to house Pitkin County inmates in Garfield jail
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said Monday that mounting costs and lack of progress toward building a new jail in Pitkin County led him to sever a courtesy agreement to house Pitkin inmates in the Garfield County Jail. And politics, of course. “I no longer wish to house Pitkin County...
