New Years resolutions usually revolve around health, giving up soda, losing weight, visiting family more, and the list goes on an on. But for 2023, I challenge a new type of resolution. Spend more time outside. Sounds simple, but it will take some work. I recommend a goal of 1000 hours outside in 2023. Make the time intentional, a hike, eating outside for lunch or as a family for supper, creating a trail in your own woods. If you normally get your mail when you get home from your car or park at the end of the driveway, change to making it an intentional walk and notice the nature around you.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO