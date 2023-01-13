Read full article on original website
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
humboldtsports.com
BIG 5 ROUNDUP — Arcata Tigers take control after busy five days
By Ray Hamill — The Arcata Tigers capped a busy week with another dominating performance on Friday night, winning a third league game in five days to take control in the standings. After winning by five points at Fortuna on Monday, the Arcata boys rolled over McKinleyville by 22...
humboldtsports.com
GIRLS POWER RANKINGS — Loggers remain No. 1; Crusaders make a move
By Ray Hamill — There is no change at the top in our Power Rankings from a week ago, but there’s movement elsewhere in an impressive top five. It continues to be an outstanding season for the H-DNL teams, with our top-five teams boasting a very impressive 66-20 combined record.
humboldtsports.com
Lumberjacks win again, improve their standing in CCAA
The Lumberjacks played their first home game in more than a month on Thursday night, getting the better of Cal State Los Angeles 68-64 in men’s basketball. The win was the third straight for the Cal Poly men, who improved to 7-2 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association and took over sole possession of second place in the standings.
lostcoastoutpost.com
INTRODUCING: LoCO Quake Bot, a Running Tally of Humboldt’s Shaky Moments
… aaand another one. Early this morning, Humboldt experienced its latest medium-sized earthquake, oh boy. Did you feel it? Did you enjoy it? Love Humboldt, as they say. With all the recent rumbling in mind, we thought y’all might want to keep better score of our planet’s local movements at home, so we cooked up this handy dandy LoCO Quake Bot page showing the sizes and locations of the last 50 notable earthquakes to disturb our peace. The list and map will update whenever the ground trembles with a force greater than 1.5M. You can find this tool by pulling down the News Gizmos tab on our homepage.
krcrtv.com
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
North Coast Journal
Steelhead Fishing on Hold as Storms Keep Coming
Relentless storms, one after the other, have steelhead anglers sitting idly by. And that's about all there is to do at the moment, and in the near future. The only chance to throw a line into anything resembling green water has been on the Smith River. And even that has been hit and miss. Flows finally receded enough Tuesday and Wednesday, providing drift boats with one of the handful of days of prime conditions. Come Wednesday, the river will be back on the rise and likely too big to drift by Thursday. It will remain green, so it will likely be a plunking show through the weekend. As for the local rivers, all I can say is patience.
kymkemp.com
Major Roads Near Ferndale Impacted by Storm
Both Hwy 211 and Blue Slide Road, the two main roads Ferndale residents use to access the major population centers of Humboldt County are impacted by today’s storm. A tree is down on Blue Slide Road near Price Creek Road and is in the southbound lane, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Karen Norma Thornton, 1951-2022
Karen Norma Thornton was born on December 23, 1951 and passed away on November 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka. She lived in either Eureka or Redding all of her life. She worked at Big Loaf Bakery, giving out samples at local stores including Costco. She then became a worker for Humboldt County’s In-Home Supportive Services, specializing in clients who were at the end of their lives.
kymkemp.com
Haggard Highways and Rough Roads Recovering From Nearly a Month of Storms
The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts that the torrential rains and strong winds that have battered the North Coast and the Emerald Counties for nearly a month should taper to showers before becoming sunny on Thursday. Rain is not expected to return until the end of this month. Road...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 272: Houseless tragedy, extremist fear, Spiderman, Netflix, disasters, more
Reports indicate a houseless woman was killed accidentally in the recycling process after taking refuge in a Eureka dumpster, a Ferndale pride event was canceled at its original venue in fear of an extremist response, earthquakes and major storms have spawned woes, ‘Spiderman’ actor Tobey Maguire was spotted on the North Coast, a notorious short-time Humboldt County resident is the subject of Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,’ an accused Eureka double-murderer and evader could be going to prison for life without parole, a young man was sentenced after a violent Eureka attack following the Fourth of July fireworks in Eureka, the County of Humboldt thanked the inspectors who saved a days-stuck Rio Dell earthquake victim, popular newsman Dave Silverbrand — who interviewed a US president and starred in ‘Outbreak’ — passed away, burgers and more are once again available at Fortuna’s historic Bob’s Footlongs, Jack in the Box is eyeing another Eureka location in the Target parking lot, and event suggestions.
krcrtv.com
Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area
EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
kymkemp.com
A Bicyclist Received Serious Injuries After a Vehicle Struck Them Near Fortuna
About 11:16 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting that she had struck a bicyclist on Hwy 101 near Fortuna. But she said she could not locate the person after she struck them. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the person who reportedly has major injuries according to the scanner.
North Coast Journal
UPDATED: 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Fieldbrook
A preliminary magnitude-3.6 earthquake (which was first reported as a 3.5 before being downgrade to a 3.4 before being upgrade by USGS) struck near Fieldbrook at 10:32 a.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor hit at a depth of 13.35 miles about a mile from Fieldbrook, 4 miles from McKinleyville and 6 miles from Arcata.
kymkemp.com
Man Crushed by Tree Overnight Near Whale Gulch Will Need Leg Amputated
A GoFundMe and a reporter in Vermont provided more information recently on a horrific accident that occurred almost three weeks ago. At about 10 p.m. on December 26, a large Douglas Fir crushed an SUV with an Idaho man sleeping inside at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County. The man was trapped overnight, his leg pinned down by the heavy tree and the SUV mangled around him.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Highway 36 Remains Closed West of Grizzly Creek Due to Active Slide
Highway 36 remains closed just west of Grizzly Creek, between Carlotta and Bridgeville, due to an active slide. As of this morning, there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. “The aerial photo shows just how large the slide area is … Once we do open Route 36, it...
kymkemp.com
‘He literally came out of nowhere…dressed all in black’–Driver Describes Hitting Man Near Fortuna Saturday Night
The driver of a northbound vehicle that struck a man on Hwy 101 north of the 12th Street onramp from Fortuna late Saturday night described the terrible collision to us by phone. The man told us that he had taken his wife to the Redwood Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room because...
kymkemp.com
Sliding Road Damages Fortuna Home, Wrecks Truck, and Leaves Neighborhood Stuck
A week ago yesterday, Paradise Drive on the far eastern edge of Fortuna, lost its road. About 28 people lost vehicle access to the outside world. According to Jodie Whiting who lives in the neighborhood, “Sunday night last week, my next-door neighbor noticed that the road had slid so he came back and started telling my sons. My son who lives next door called his boss…The boss came up to look–He was going to pick up the kid for work–and didn’t see where the road had slipped. The angle of the road and his hood didn’t allow him to see. And, he went over the bank.”
