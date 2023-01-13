ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 24

Blu
3d ago

The rule should be for everyone. We don't need anyone in here until the millions that are already here are deported. Anyone who comes illegally is disrespecting the United States and we don't need them. Deport all.

Reply(3)
20
Melinda Shelton
2d ago

should be stopping them all and the ones who sneak in instead of busing them all over the USA has internment camps this is where they should reside till deportation

Reply
6
Donna Comeaux
2d ago

it amazes me how quickly Cubans and Haitians can be stopped and turned back but nothing can be done at the Mexican border?? why?

Reply
6
Related
CBS Miami

Florida Keys residents want rustic migrant vessels off their properties

FLORIDA KEYS - Some Key Largo homeowners are raising their voices and asking for help. They are frustrated because rustic vessels used by migrants to reach US shores have ended up on their properties."Why would I have something like that in the back of my house?" said Lorena Kaufman, where a boatful of migrants landed on Sunday morning. "About 17 people just dropped everything and ran, through the woods (in my house)," said Kaufman. She reiterates she is not mad about the migrants arriving on her property or coming to the US. She just wants the vessel removed, days...
KEY LARGO, FL
The Independent

US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says

The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun

A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants who walked in the dark for about an hour to surrender to Border Patrol agents in Yuma, Arizona, included many Cubans — who were stunned to hear that a ban on asylum that previously fell largely on other nationalities now applies just as much to them. Several were political dissidents of the Cuban government who were driven to leave by...
YUMA, AZ
CBS News

Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest

Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy