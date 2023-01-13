Read full article on original website
Blu
3d ago
The rule should be for everyone. We don't need anyone in here until the millions that are already here are deported. Anyone who comes illegally is disrespecting the United States and we don't need them. Deport all.
Reply(3)
20
Melinda Shelton
2d ago
should be stopping them all and the ones who sneak in instead of busing them all over the USA has internment camps this is where they should reside till deportation
Reply
6
Donna Comeaux
2d ago
it amazes me how quickly Cubans and Haitians can be stopped and turned back but nothing can be done at the Mexican border?? why?
Reply
6
Related
Hundreds of migrants trying to leave border apprehended at highway checkpoints
Border agents have apprehended hundreds of unvetted migrants aboard commercial buses who are trying to get out of El Paso
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
White House insiders reveal explosive details about furious Joe Biden exploding at border crisis
The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border made Joe Biden's 'blood boil', according to a new book charting the first year of his presidency. Biden was angered by the 'lack of solutions'.
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Florida Keys residents want rustic migrant vessels off their properties
FLORIDA KEYS - Some Key Largo homeowners are raising their voices and asking for help. They are frustrated because rustic vessels used by migrants to reach US shores have ended up on their properties."Why would I have something like that in the back of my house?" said Lorena Kaufman, where a boatful of migrants landed on Sunday morning. "About 17 people just dropped everything and ran, through the woods (in my house)," said Kaufman. She reiterates she is not mad about the migrants arriving on her property or coming to the US. She just wants the vessel removed, days...
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Border Patrol agent describes danger at the border: 'We are paying for this in United States citizens' lives'
Dr. Phil hosted two experts to talk about the crisis at the American southern border. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd warned that it is in an unacceptable state.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says
The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
See for yourself: Photos reveal plight of the Cuban migrants detained in Florida Keys
Hundreds of Cuban migrants have landed in the Florida Keys since Christmas, escaping the island nation’s economic crisis and political repression.
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
The most awkward and embarrassing Kamala Harris ‘word salads’ of 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris generated a lot of attention throughout 2022 with her bizarre and often embarrassing "word salads" on a variety of topics.
Misery in El Paso: Hundreds of homeless migrants live in squalor amid deportation fears
One-year-old Brenda's tiny feet are bare on the cold asphalt of an El Paso parking lot as the harsh reality starts to sink in for her parents. They are undocumented. They are homeless. And their daughter barely escaped death when they crossed the Rio Grande.
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants who walked in the dark for about an hour to surrender to Border Patrol agents in Yuma, Arizona, included many Cubans — who were stunned to hear that a ban on asylum that previously fell largely on other nationalities now applies just as much to them. Several were political dissidents of the Cuban government who were driven to leave by...
Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest
Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
Florida doctor gets 20 years for urine-testing scheme that cost insurers $125 million
In one of South Florida’s biggest healthcare fraud cases, an osteopathic physician approved medically unnecessary urine tests and treatment for patients suffering from alcohol and drug addiction that cost private insurance companies more than $125 million over a decade.
Bathroom crisis for migrants at makeshift camp in Matamoros, Mexico
A growing camp where thousands of asylum seekers are pitching tents and cardboard boxes alongside the Rio Grande in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, has practically no bathroom facilities or showers and migrant advocates say it is a health hazard.
Comments / 24