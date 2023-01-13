ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbVUL_0kDGlf9w00

Our friends over at Draft Wire have their first offseason mock draft out and we wanted to take a look at the three picks the Pittsburgh Steelers have in the first two rounds. Do these picks hit the mark for Pittsburgh and help make these young Steelers contenders?

First round-OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZRN3_0kDGlf9w00

The one position on the offensive line the Steelers could really use an upgrade is at left tackle and after watching Georgia’s Broderick Jones play this season, he would definitely qualify. Jones is effortless in his movement and has a ton of experience against elite defenders.

Second round-DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2297VJ_0kDGlf9w00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

If the Steelers can land huge Baylor nose tackle Siaki Ika with their second pick in the second round, he’d be a far better value but if he can play up to his measurables, he’s definitely a borderline first-round prospect.

Second round-CB Jullus Brents, Kansas State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Clate_0kDGlf9w00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire has Kansas State’s Julius Brents ranked higher than most pundits so we are curious to see how his offseason workouts go. There’s o cornerback in the draft that passes the eye test like Brents with his length.

Overall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xk9Jz_0kDGlf9w00
BJ Ojulari as The LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Lsu Vs Florida Football 3886

Some combination of offensive tackle, defensive tackle and cornerback make sense for the Steelers. The other position to seriously consider is inside linebacker. Myles Jack and Devin Bush could both be gone and if so, a guy like Arkansas’ Drew Sanders makes sense in the middle of the second. There are also a handful of edge rushers who come off the board after the Brents pick who could help the team like LSU’s BJ Ojulari..

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team

One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media

Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers Top 6 NFL draft needs

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers season is in the books and we’ve had more than four months to watch this team. There were highs and lows and in terms of the roster this is a quality young team almost across the board. Almost. Pittsburgh worked a trade to get the No. 32 overall pick which essentially gives the Steelers two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, so let’s update and rank the team’s top six draft needs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Gator CB Kaiir Elam makes first postseason interception in crucial moment for Bills

Former Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam made the biggest play of his young NFL career on Sunday night during the Buffalo Bills‘ wildcard round win over the Miami Dolphins. With his team down 24-20, Elam intercepted Skylar Thompson at Miami’s 30-yard line and set up a go-ahead score five snaps late. The Bills went on to win the game 34-31, but it was Elam’s interception that allowed Buffalo to regain the momentum lost at halftime. It’s the rookie’s second career interception after securing his first in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy