Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Annual cheer campaign wraps up
Donations to the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign are still being accepted, however, the annual fundraising effort is drawing to a close. Organizers will continue to accept donations this month in hopes of reaching the $20,000 goal. As of Jan. 13, the fund had raised $15,408 for local families in need.
WTHI
School board member responds to claim made at meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Legal representation for the Vigo County School Board continues to investigate a claim made against a newly sworn-in school board member during a recent meeting. The situation ties to racial harassment at West Vigo High School, in which the school corporation said several students were...
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
Journal Review
Make nature part of your resolutions this year
New Years resolutions usually revolve around health, giving up soda, losing weight, visiting family more, and the list goes on an on. But for 2023, I challenge a new type of resolution. Spend more time outside. Sounds simple, but it will take some work. I recommend a goal of 1000 hours outside in 2023. Make the time intentional, a hike, eating outside for lunch or as a family for supper, creating a trail in your own woods. If you normally get your mail when you get home from your car or park at the end of the driveway, change to making it an intentional walk and notice the nature around you.
What cannabis-related legislation is proposed in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 700 bills were penned for this year’s legislative session at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A handful of those bills directly relate to the decriminalization and/or legalization of marijuana. Local Representative Shane Lindauer co-authored a bill permitting the use of medical marijuana for certain people. Other bills look to decriminalize […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Juvenile Threatens Western Boone Students, Teachers and Administration
On Thursday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threatening statements made against members of the Western Boone Community School Cooperation through SnapChat and phone messaging. A student came forward to school officials on January 12, 2023, about mental health concerns of a fellow student. The reporting...
Community Health Network notifies patients of more data tracking
INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network announced Saturday that it is notifying patients of a data breach involving one of its affiliates. According to Community, they have no indication that Social Security numbers, account numbers, or credit card information was collected or transmitted during the breach. Patients of Fishers Digestive...
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
Indy trash pickup is on new schedule
Trash and curbside recycling services will run a day later in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW).
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
wrtv.com
Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees
AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
Journal Review
Suicidal WeBo student threatens others via social media
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a suicidal juvenile at Western Boone Community School. According to a media release issued Friday morning by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office began investigating the incident Thursday after receiving a report that a juvenile student had made threatening statements against members of the WeBo school corporation through SnapChat and phone messaging.
Community Health Network warns patients of data breach at Fishers location
INDIANAPOLIS – Community Health Network announced a data breach at their affiliate health organization, Fishers Digestive Care, on Saturday. Community initiated an investigation and confirmed that third-party tracking technologies were installed on their websites, including the MyChart patient portal. Based on the results of that investigation, Community determined that the type of information transmitted varies. […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
Local Sources- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
Journal Review
Covington High School
Grade 9 — Jalyn Allen, Rhyane Beck, Lydia Bennett, Asher Cadman, Cadence Clausen, Maya Clemence, Amber Drummond, Andrea Estes, Julianna Girdler, Lucas Hauck, Remi Holt, Luke Holycross, Clyde Keller, Jayleigh LaGue, Halen McBride, Lily Pigg, Paxton Rudisel, Hope Smaltz, Keira Smith, Ben Stewart, Gwyndelyn Story. Grade 10 — Savannah...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Journal Review
Jeremy Mark Pruett
Jeremy Mark Pruett, 40, of Crawfordsville/Waynetown died at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from injuries sustained in an motor vehicle accident on State Road 25 near Wingate. He was born May 6, 1982, at Lafayette, the son of the late Vera “Shelly” Vansickle Pruett and John Pruett who survives....
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Search Warrant Carried Out At Faith Family Church
Press Release issued from Clinton County Sheriffs Department:. Regarding an incident that occurred this morning, January 12, 2023, Sheriff Kelly confirms that a search warrant took place at the property of Faith Family Church, 508 W Green Street, Frankfort. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Comments / 0