Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 14, 2023
• Wires/tree limbs down in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street — 10:48 a.m. • Property damage crash at East Chestnut and South Green streets — 11:22 a.m. • Property damage crash at North Walnut and West Market streets — 2:44 p.m. • Juvenile complaint in...
Journal Review
Contestants sought for Strawberry Festival program
Entry forms are now available for anyone interested in participating in the Strawberry Festival Queen Scholarship Program or the Jr. Royalty Contest. The queen program is open to any high school girl in grades 9-12 and the Jr. Royalty contest is open to boys and girls ages 6-10 as of May 1, 2023. All contestants must reside or attend school full-time in Montgomery County. The entry fee for the Jr. Royalty program is $25 and the entry free for the Queen program is $45.
Journal Review
Annual cheer campaign wraps up
Donations to the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign are still being accepted, however, the annual fundraising effort is drawing to a close. Organizers will continue to accept donations this month in hopes of reaching the $20,000 goal. As of Jan. 13, the fund had raised $15,408 for local families in need.
Journal Review
Covington High School
Grade 9 — Jalyn Allen, Rhyane Beck, Lydia Bennett, Asher Cadman, Cadence Clausen, Maya Clemence, Amber Drummond, Andrea Estes, Julianna Girdler, Lucas Hauck, Remi Holt, Luke Holycross, Clyde Keller, Jayleigh LaGue, Halen McBride, Lily Pigg, Paxton Rudisel, Hope Smaltz, Keira Smith, Ben Stewart, Gwyndelyn Story. Grade 10 — Savannah...
Journal Review
SAC Swimming: Athenians take 2nd on both sides, Charger girls 3rd
There was plenty of excitement inside the Crawfordsville pool on Saturday as all three Montgomery County swim and dive teams competed in the 2023 Sagamore Conference Championships. Crawfordsville came in as the defending champion on the boys side but the 2023 title belonged to Lebanon as the Tigers scored 378 points to claim the title. The Athenian boys took second scoring 353 points with North Montgomery placing sixth and Southmont eighth.
Journal Review
James ‘Mac’ O. McLaughlin
James “Mac” O. McLaughlin passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 83. Mac was born Aug. 20, 1939, at Lafayette, to Eleanor and Clayton McLaughlin. After graduation, he proudly served in the Army from 1961-1964 working with Nike Hercules missiles. Upon returning home he started work for RR Donnelley, where he worked for more than 30 years.
Journal Review
SAC Wrestling: Mounties take third, Athenians edge out Chargers for 4th
LINDEN – Southmont wrestling saw its three-year Sagamore Conference championship streak come to an end on Saturday at the 2023 SAC Championships at North Montgomery. Lebanon brought home the title, scoring 242.5 points. Western Boone placed second with 220 and the Mounties earned a third place finish as they scored 211 points. Crawfordsville edged out North Montgomery for 4th as CHS scored 148.5 points to the Chargers 147.0.
Journal Review
Betty Lou Thompson
Betty Lou Thompson, 94, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Nov. 2, 1928, at Crawfordsville, to Cecil O. and Oakie L. (Willhite) Boze. She married the love of her life, Leo L. Thompson Jr. on June 11, 1950. He preceded...
Journal Review
Chargers place two on podium at Girls Wrestling State Finals
MOORESVILLE — It’s a tradition that was started and carried out by Catie and Cailin Campbell, arguably the most accomplished girls wrestlers the state of Indiana has ever seen. Friday at Mooresville Marisa Moffit, Hailey Kunz, and Chloe Douglas carried on that tradition for North Montgomery girls wrestling as the trio competed at the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals.
Journal Review
Snedeker's last second put-back puts cap on career night
Seeger (9-3) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Cam Laws 4-7 3-4 12, Peyton Chinn 1-2 0-0 3, Luke Pluimer 3-7 0-0 6, Michael Winchester 1-2 1-2 3, Hunter Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Snedeker 11-15 2-2 24 Christian Hollan 2-9 0-0 4; Totals 22-43 6-8 52. Southmont (8-3): Carson Chadd 3-7 2-4...
Journal Review
DePauw shoots past Little Giants to earn rivalry win
GREENCASTLE - Wabash College traveled to North Coast Athletic Conference rival DePauw on Saturday leading the conference. Hot shooting by the Tigers sent Wabash packing by a score of 86-80 in a close and rugged game causing a log jam towards the top of the NCAC standings. The Tigers shot...
