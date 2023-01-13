Read full article on original website
Fans of a 90’s cult thriller are up in arms after its name is invoked in the same breath as ‘Babylon’
Last month, the movie Babylon came out and turned into a box-office bomb. It only served one purpose — adding to Margot Robbie’s disappointing track record of films named after cities (see Amsterdam). So, it is quite understandable when a comparison of the film to an actual hit makes some fans very mad.
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
A psychological horror shunned as part of a failed experiment goes it alone on streaming
Prime Video’s Welcome to the Blumhouse experiment sounded a lot better in practice than it proved to be in execution, with the horror hit factory giving up-and-coming filmmakers the chance to showcase their skills as part of a multi-film collection on a major streaming service. Releasing two at a...
A violently divisive and incredibly absurd revenge thriller dishes out streaming’s own brand of vigilante justice
Gerard Butler recently admitted that he felt equal parts complemented and humiliated after being called the “King of the B-Movie,” but if he wants to evolve into the Tom Hanks of the genre as he so boldly proclaimed, then maybe he’ll need to tackle more projects like Law Abiding Citizen.
Why is Ellie so important in ‘The Last of Us?’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the premiere episode of The Last of Us, and the video game of the same name. Whether or not one is familiar with the popular video game, the live-action adaptation of The Last of Us by HBO has been garnering significant buzz ever since it was announced. Now, with the premiere episode of the post-apocalyptic drama pretty much breaking the internet, brand new audiences have been introduced to the harrowing and emotional world of Joel, Ellie, and all the important supporting characters that make up the incredible storyline.
Latest ‘Warhammer’ News: Confusion reigns as report emerges that Amazon hasn’t signed deal with Games Workshop and a new 40K CRPG is shaping up beautifully
Being able to see into the future is for the Emperor of Mankind alone, though even we lowly peons have reason to be excited for what’s coming to Warhammer in 2023. Over the year we can expect further details to emerge about the hugely anticipated Amazon television series, a strong line-up of video games, and, of course, a bunch of exciting new developments in the tabletop game that started it all.
Kevin Spacey earns an Italian football club a slice of the specially reserved ire for the actor
The “Me Too” movement was actually born back in 2006 when sexual assault survivor Tarana Burke made it a catchphrase on Myspace for anyone who needed a platform to express their own survival stories. It can be argued that Donald Trump gave it new momentum when he made his infamous “grab ’em by the p***y” claim and that’s what has led to the downfall of many including Kevin Spacey, who continues to face new sexual assault allegations. While he continues to refute them, the ongoing reactions to an Italian football club getting excited over his presence before its match is proving that not everyone is convinced by his denial.
George Takei approves this message from ‘Abbott Elementary’
If there’s one thing George Takei knows how to do, it’s insert himself into the national conversation. It’s usually about politics and how they’re terrible, but this time he took on a much lighter topic: a Star Trek reference on the hit show Abbott Elementary. A...
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge
Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
Tom Cruise saved an Oscar-nominated movie he had nothing to do with from the clutches of Harvey Weinstein
It doesn’t matter how much you love movies, there’s no chance you love them anywhere near as much as Tom Cruise, with the actor and producer’s undying love for the medium having enshrined him as one of the biggest and most popular stars the industry has ever seen.
‘Hunters’ showrunner explains how to tastefully handle Hitler being alive and well in 1970s
Warning, if you like the show, there are spoilers below. Please proceed with caution. Right now, the second and final season of Hunters is available to stream. The show about tracking down and wiping out surviving Nazis has a mixed reputation, whiplashes in tone, and now,its creator has explained how they made Hitler being alive succeed as a story point, at least for them.
Who are the Fireflies in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us. To the delight of fans of the 10-year-old Naughty Dog title and folks who have a House of the Dragon-sized hole in their lives, HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation has finally landed on our TV screens with a feature-length premiere setting an appropriately morbid tone for the events to come.
Is HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ scary?
Warning: This article contains spoilers from HBO’s The Last of Us. HBO‘s adaptation of the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise, The Last of Us, has premiered. By all reports, it has lived up to the games’ reputation as the show follows the events of the first game, with Pedro Pascal playing Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, two survivors of a global Cordyceps fungal infection.
‘The Last of Us’ drowning in acclaim reignites the hatred for ‘Uncharted,’ but Mark Wahlberg in particular
In case you missed it, HBO’s The Last of Us premiered last night, and it’s easy to see why it instantly secured a reputation as the single best-reviewed live-action video game adaptation in history. To be fair, audiences have had to sift though an awful lot of crap...
A disastrous star-studded fantasy annihilated by critics makes a deal with the devil on streaming
If name recognition and accolades were a barometer of success, then blockbuster romantic fantasy Winter’s Tale didn’t stand a chance of underperforming on either a critical or commercial level. Of course, all the talent in the world can’t guarantee a worthwhile time at the theater, something anyone unlucky enough to witness the diabolical dud found out firsthand.
What is the credits song in ‘The Last of Us’ episode one?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode one. The Last of Us tv show is finally here, with the ten-year anniversary of the game seeing the first episode of the HBO Max adaptation. Introduced and following the first few hours of the game, the first episode received adoring praise from both fans of the game and converted the masses to its zombie ways.
A far-fetched R-rated thriller unlocks the hidden formula for Disney Plus success
Thanks to the company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the Disney Plus library has been significantly bolstered by a slew of movies and TV shows hailing from the now-defunct studio. Revisiting R-rated titles on the Mouse House’s platform was something we never expected to happen, but it has allowed forgotten flicks like Don’t Say a Word to find a new lease of life.
15 hilarious memes to come from ‘The Last of Us’ premiere
Ten years on from its original video game debut on PlayStation 3, The Last of Us is now a massive HBO Max streaming blockbuster. Following so much anticipation and speculation on how it would end up in live-action, we have our first taste of the series. Giving us roughly the...
How Old Is Joel In ‘The Last of Us’?
HBO’s adaptation of the Sony video game The Last of Us is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV shows of 2023 so far with the show receiving stellar reviews from both critics and audiences. The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella...
The legendary Jane Fonda convinces everyone that she has been their spirit animal all along
Jane Fonda has always been an icon. The legendary actress, activist, and workout guru has had a long and illustrious career spanning over six decades. With a seemingly innate talent for reinvention, Fonda has kept herself relevant in the public eye throughout all iterations of her career. She has once again proved her likability spans generations after a short interview clip went viral on social media.
