US News and World Report

Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid

ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...
The Jewish Press

Russia to Supply Iran with Advanced Sukhoi-35 Fighter Jets as Early as This Spring

Shahriar Heidari, a member of the National Security Council in Iran, announced in a press interview today that Russia will provide Iran with fourth-generation Sukhoi-35 fighter jets as early as the Persian New Year (March 21). Additionally, Russia reportedly plans to also supply Iran with helicopters, tanks, and defense systems.
US News and World Report

Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources

(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
US News and World Report

UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...

