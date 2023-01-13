ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Gonzaga edges BYU on late 3 by Strawther

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Gonzaga's Hunter Sallis (5) congratulates Julian Strawther (0), who hit a 3-pointer against BYU with about 10 seconds to go in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to lift No. 8 Gonzaga to a 75-74 victory over BYU on Thursday night.

Drew Timme had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Anton Watson added 18 points and Strawther finished with 11 — including the game-winner.

Gonzaga (15-3, 4-0 WCC) overcame 34.5% shooting in the second half to rally for the win.

Spencer Johnson scored 18 points to lead BYU. Gideon George and Jaxon Robinson chipped in 17 points apiece for the Cougars. Johnson, George, and Robinson combined to make 12 3-pointers.

BYU (13-7, 3-2 WCC) lost to Gonzaga for the sixth straight time.

No. 7 UCLA 68, UTAH 49

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 17 points, Adem Bona added 15, and UCLA rolled past Utah for the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.

UCLA (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12) is on its longest winning streak since opening the 2016-17 season with 13 straight wins. The Bruins are 10-0 at home this season.

Bona scored five points in the second half when the Bruins ran away. They opened with a 15-6 run to extend their lead to 46-28. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored his first points of the game in that span. He tied his season high with 12 rebounds.

Campbell contributed during an 8-0 spurt that produced a 62-38 lead.

Rollie Worster led the Utes (12-5, 5-2) with 12 points off the bench.

No. 9 ARIZONA 86, OREGON STATE 74

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Pac-12 scoring leader Azuolas Tubelis had 25 points to help Arizona beat Oregon State.

The Wildcats (15-2, 4-2 Pac-12) were coming off a 74-61 loss to Washington State that snapped Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak. Tubelis got the team back in the win column.

He made 11 of 15 from the field and had 10 rebounds. Oumar Ballo scored 15 points with 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Oregon State (7-10, 1-5 Pac-12) struggled against Arizona’s aggressive man-to-man defense. The Beavers shot just 25% in the first half and trailed 44-26 at the break. Tubelis scored 15 points in the first half.

Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj scored 18 points apiece to pace the Beavers.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

