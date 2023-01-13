Read full article on original website
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: McAmis, Lady Warriors thump Lady Tigers
NORTON — Sophomore Emmah McAmis pumped in 27 points — including a flawless performance from the foul line — to fuel Wise Central’s 71-43 girls basketball rout of Honaker on Saturday. McAmis went 13-for-13 from the line in the nondistrict win.
Kingsport Times-News
Fab freshman series: Story off to quick start for Crockett
Editor’s note: This is Part II of a three-part series looking at the trio of standout freshman girls basketball players in Washington County. Part III will follow this week. Seeing success right from the start of her high school basketball career wasn’t a surprise for Aaliyah Story, but averaging a double-double as a freshman?
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton puts away Science Hill behind Stephens’ big shot
ELIZABETHTON — In one of the sloppiest boys basketball games of the season, Elizabethton was able to pull out a nonconference win over Science Hill on Saturday at Treadway Gymnasium 48-43. Senior guard Nate Stephens nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 57.1 seconds left to put the Cyclones up 11 at 47-36 and seal the deal.
Kingsport Times-News
Injuries, Samford drop ETSU women to 0-3 in SoCon
JOHNSON CITY — Injuries to two key players and some red-hot shooting by Samford proved too much for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team to overcome. The Bulldogs used a 3-point barrage in the third quarter to take a 68-58 Southern Conference victory Saturday at Freedom Hall.
Kingsport Times-News
Bears hand Bucs sixth consecutive home loss
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State put up the welcome sign again Saturday and another visiting team made itself feel right at home. Mercer, which was winless in its first five Southern Conference games, walked out of Freedom Hall with a 68-55 victory that was every bit as decisive as the final score indicates.
Kingsport Times-News
'Three-headed monster' powers Tribe over 'Blazers
JOHNSON CITY — Withstanding a run out of the locker room, the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team remained unbeaten in the Big 5 Conference with a 67-55 win over Daniel Boone on Friday at the Boones Creek Elementary gymnasium. Having only five players in the scoring column proved to be...
Kingsport Times-News
Childress reminisces about the night he got 42 for ETSU
JOHNSON CITY — When Jordan King scored 42 points for East Tennessee State earlier this week, it brought a smile to the face of one former Bucs basketball player. When Dimeco Childress heard about King’s performance against The Citadel, it caused him to reminisce about the time he threw down 42 of his own on Western Carolina almost 21 years ago.
‘He did it his way’: Friends, teammates gather to remember VFL Johnny Mills
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of people gathered in the gymnasium at Elizabethton High School on Sunday to celebrate the life of former Cyclone and Tennessee football great, Johnny Mills. Mills had a talent for tossing the pigskin at Elizabethton and played quarterback in the early 1960s. In college, he transitioned to a pass-catcher – […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan sheriff to walk among warriors in Holy Land
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
wjhl.com
Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather
Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Washington Co. residents survey storm damage.
Snow falls in Unicoi County
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school officials struggling with timelines for ESSER projects
BLOUNTVILLE — Juggling isn’t taught in Sullivan County Schools, but that doesn’t mean education officials aren’t learning to do it on the fly by sheer necessity. They increasingly find themselves between the proverbial rock and a hard place when it comes to funding capital projects with federal COVID relief funds through the federal ESSER program.
Kingsport Times-News
Oh Henry's restaurant in Rogersville is for sale — except for the name
ROGERSVILLE — Oh Henry’s, a family-owned restaurant which has been a part of the community for more than 30 years, is for sale, but the owner hopes the buyer continues its legacy. Oh Henry’s History.
WVNT-TV
Heavy snow showers at times tonight, cold start to weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 AM: Raleigh, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming and Tazewell counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 1 PM: Fayette, Nicholas, northwest Greenbrier, and northwest Pocahontas counties. Tonight features lake effect snow showers, which could briefly be heavy at times. These snow showers could cause some brief visibility problems in...
Higher elevation county road crews prepare for winter weather
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Both the Carter County and Unicoi County highway departments have been working since this morning to get the roads ready for the incoming winter weather. As early as 7 a.m., workers with the Carter County Highway Department were called in on their day off to start clearing the roads. Thursday […]
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteer High students become licensed CNAs
CHURCH HILL — Eleven students at Volunteer High School completed the necessary requirements to become certified nursing assistants during the 2022 fall semester. All of the students were required to take three prerequisite courses before being accepted into the nursing education program. These classes included Introduction to Health Science, Medical Therapeutics, and Anatomy & Physiology.
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Appalachian Events and Gaming Center looks to rebuild after fire
ABINGDON — It’s business as usual for a nonprofit organization after a Christmastime fire left its building with extensive damage. The Dec. 27 blaze at Appalachian Events and Gaming Center at 300 Senior Drive originated in the HVAC system.
