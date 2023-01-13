ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelsville, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: McAmis, Lady Warriors thump Lady Tigers

NORTON — Sophomore Emmah McAmis pumped in 27 points — including a flawless performance from the foul line — to fuel Wise Central’s 71-43 girls basketball rout of Honaker on Saturday. McAmis went 13-for-13 from the line in the nondistrict win.
HONAKER, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Fab freshman series: Story off to quick start for Crockett

Editor’s note: This is Part II of a three-part series looking at the trio of standout freshman girls basketball players in Washington County. Part III will follow this week. Seeing success right from the start of her high school basketball career wasn’t a surprise for Aaliyah Story, but averaging a double-double as a freshman?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton puts away Science Hill behind Stephens’ big shot

ELIZABETHTON — In one of the sloppiest boys basketball games of the season, Elizabethton was able to pull out a nonconference win over Science Hill on Saturday at Treadway Gymnasium 48-43. Senior guard Nate Stephens nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 57.1 seconds left to put the Cyclones up 11 at 47-36 and seal the deal.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Injuries, Samford drop ETSU women to 0-3 in SoCon

JOHNSON CITY — Injuries to two key players and some red-hot shooting by Samford proved too much for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team to overcome. The Bulldogs used a 3-point barrage in the third quarter to take a 68-58 Southern Conference victory Saturday at Freedom Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bears hand Bucs sixth consecutive home loss

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State put up the welcome sign again Saturday and another visiting team made itself feel right at home. Mercer, which was winless in its first five Southern Conference games, walked out of Freedom Hall with a 68-55 victory that was every bit as decisive as the final score indicates.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Three-headed monster' powers Tribe over 'Blazers

JOHNSON CITY — Withstanding a run out of the locker room, the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team remained unbeaten in the Big 5 Conference with a 67-55 win over Daniel Boone on Friday at the Boones Creek Elementary gymnasium. Having only five players in the scoring column proved to be...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Childress reminisces about the night he got 42 for ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — When Jordan King scored 42 points for East Tennessee State earlier this week, it brought a smile to the face of one former Bucs basketball player. When Dimeco Childress heard about King’s performance against The Citadel, it caused him to reminisce about the time he threw down 42 of his own on Western Carolina almost 21 years ago.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather

GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Snow falls in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan school officials struggling with timelines for ESSER projects

BLOUNTVILLE — Juggling isn’t taught in Sullivan County Schools, but that doesn’t mean education officials aren’t learning to do it on the fly by sheer necessity. They increasingly find themselves between the proverbial rock and a hard place when it comes to funding capital projects with federal COVID relief funds through the federal ESSER program.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WVNT-TV

Heavy snow showers at times tonight, cold start to weekend

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 AM: Raleigh, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming and Tazewell counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 1 PM: Fayette, Nicholas, northwest Greenbrier, and northwest Pocahontas counties. Tonight features lake effect snow showers, which could briefly be heavy at times. These snow showers could cause some brief visibility problems in...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Higher elevation county road crews prepare for winter weather

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Both the Carter County and Unicoi County highway departments have been working since this morning to get the roads ready for the incoming winter weather. As early as 7 a.m., workers with the Carter County Highway Department were called in on their day off to start clearing the roads. Thursday […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteer High students become licensed CNAs

CHURCH HILL — Eleven students at Volunteer High School completed the necessary requirements to become certified nursing assistants during the 2022 fall semester. All of the students were required to take three prerequisite courses before being accepted into the nursing education program. These classes included Introduction to Health Science, Medical Therapeutics, and Anatomy & Physiology.
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

