Scott, Shavers Sweep Weekly Awards for Lady Raiders
IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech senior guard Bre'Amber Scott and freshman guard Jasmine Shavers have been named Big 12 Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, the Big 12 announced Monday. Both Scott and Shavers shined this past week, scoring a combined 63 points in the Lady...
Lady Raiders top K-State 85-65
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Powered by a 37 points and 11 rebounds from Bre'Amber Scott and 26 points from guard Jasmine Shavers, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders rolled to an 85-65 victory over Kansas State Saturday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. In the largest Big 12 road victory since 2011, Texas...
Red Raiders fall in Austin to No. 10 Longhorns
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Tech had its four-game winning streak in Austin end with a 72-70 loss against No. 10 Texas on Saturday at the Moody Center. The Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) led 34-25 at halftime and by as many as 12 late in the first half but are now on a five-game losing streak to open conference play, while the Longhorns (15-2) improved to 4-1 in conference play. Tech had won its previous four matchups against the Longhorns in Austin after losing the previous 22 dating back to 1996.
Lady Chaps Block WNMU's Bid For A Win With Strong Third Quarter
LUBBOCK, Texas (January 14, 2023) – Grace Foster produced a second straight double-double performance (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Reese Schumann (6 blocks) and Audrey Spurgin (9 points) each had career-high performances, which helped Lubbock Christian University get a second half surge to top Western New Mexico 67-50. The Lone Star Conference West Division victory for LCU marked their 112th consecutive home win inside Rip Griffin Center.
Late cold spell moves Mustangs over Chaps
LUBBOCK, Texas - Western New Mexico ended the game on an 18-7 run and held Lubbock Christian to 2-for-11 from the floor in the final 7:03 of game action, as the Mustangs picked up their first win over the Chaps since 1977, knocking off LCU 76-67 inside the Rip Griffin Center on Saturday, Jan. 14.
