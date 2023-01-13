ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Boston Celtics

The Hornets and Celtics are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wagner From Orlando

While there’s obvious buzz around Franz Wagner of the Magic, his older brother is quietly developing into a solid rotational center in Orlando. Considering the Magic already have a pretty stacked frontcourt that includes young, rising talent, there’s a chance they could be convinced to part ways with an older player like Wagner. At 25 years old, his best basketball is still ahead of him, but Orlando has several younger prospects that have higher ceilings at similar positions.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doc Rivers, Isaiah Joe Keep in Contact After Splitting

Isaiah Joe’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers was cut short. After landing in Philly as one of the team’s two second-round picks during the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe spent just two full seasons with the Sixers. By year three, he was on the chopping block during training camp and the preseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy