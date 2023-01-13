Corvallis Blue Devils defeat the Florence-Carlton Falcons behind Aaron Powell's 21 points

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Stung: Stevensville girls' basketball win over Butte Central in overtime
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon at the Maroon Activities Center. The Maroons forced overtime when Brooke Badovinac scored on a layup with seven seconds to play and took a one-point lead in overtime. However, Stevensville ran off five straight points in the extra session to upend the Maroons, 66-59.
406mtsports.com
Butte Central boys roll at Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE – The Butte Central Maroons boys’ basketball team hit the road on Saturday for a tough matchup in Stevensville. The Maroons jumped out to a ten-point lead in the first quarter and did not look back, as they cruised past the Yellowjackets, 71-38. Central had the momentum...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate sweeps Missoula Sentinel in crosstown doubleheader as former assistants duke it out as head coaches
MISSOULA – Somewhere away from the basketball court, former longtime Sentinel girls coach Karen Deden has to be proud. After over 20 years of being in the coaching business, Missoula girls prep basketball is in good hands - and some of that credit is due to her. On Friday...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz shoot for breakthrough home win Monday night against E. Washington
MISSOULA — Coming off arguably their biggest win of the season, the Montana Lady Griz will shoot for their fourth straight Big Sky Conference victory at home Monday night against Eastern Washington. Four in a row would mark a first for UM second-year coach Brian Holsinger, who was impressed...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies show glimpse of true potential in blasting Idaho State
MISSOULA — Montana was stuck in another one of its infamous scoreless droughts Saturday. This time, the Griz slammed the door shut. Brandon Whitney had scored or assisted on 10 straight points prior to Idaho State’s 10-2 run over a 4:41 stretch. He then drained a triple out of the timeout, assisted on another and UM led by 20 or more over the final seven minutes.
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz use fourth-quarter comeback to earn rare win at Idaho State
Senior forward Carmen Gfeller hit a scoring milestone and her Montana women's basketball team used a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter to earn a rare win at Idaho State Saturday afternoon. Trailing by 11 points early in the third frame, the Lady Griz used stingy defense and hot shooting...
montanasports.com
Defending state wrestling champions, 4-time hopefuls shine at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic
MISSOULA — Plenty of familiar faces took center stage on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. One of the largest state wrestling tournaments of the year, the Jug Beck offers some of the state's top wrestlers to compete against each other regardless of class, while also getting challenged by schools from outside of Montana as a preview of sorts to the all-class state wrestling tournament coming up in Billings Feb. 10-11.
406mtsports.com
Former Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen has jury trial set for lawsuit against UM
MISSOULA — The most successful player in the history of Montana Lady Griz basketball is scheduled to face off against the University of Montana in a jury trial starting on Nov. 13. Shannon Schweyen, a longtime assistant coach for UM and head coach for four seasons, filed a sex...
406mtsports.com
Montana High School Association renews Flint Creek co-op for another football season
MISSOULA – An overnight rain system that turned the streets of western Montana into a sheet of ice wasn’t going to stop the Flint Creek co-op family and fans from making their presence known in Missoula on Saturday morning. From the Holiday Inn downtown, the MHSA hosted a...
montanarightnow.com
Areas of black ice reported on roadways around Montana Saturday afternoon
MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions and black ice were reported on roads outside Missoula Saturday morning. As of 2:00 pm Saturday, black ice is being reported near Missoula on MT-200 from Potomac to Ovando and on MT-83 from the junction with MT-200 to Seeley Lake. As of 2:00 pm,...
mtpr.org
Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms
Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
Have You Read The Flathead Police Blotter Lately? It’s Bananas AF
Recently, I was taking a deep dive into some Montana police reports when I stumbled across the Flathead Police Blotter, and it's absolutely bananas. It's a guilty pleasure many of us have. Checking the local police roster, reading court cases, or just perusing the local police report. I'm not proud of it. It's akin to standing in line at the grocery store and flipping through the tabloids. Only when it comes to the Flathead Police Blotter, the tabloids might be more believable.
NBCMontana
Florence veterinarian shares story to spread awareness on deadly dog disease
MISSOULA, MT — Dr. Maddie Hayward, a veterinarian in Florence, had to make the difficult decisions to euthanize her 2-year-old dog, Aspen, who tested positive for brucella canis, a terminal disease. Over the last 10 years, Hayward says she’s had to euthanize many pets -- all for the good...
