Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Related
Camden Chat
Monday Bird Droppings: The Orioles did something!
Happy Monday, Camden Chatters. I hope you all had a nice weekend, and for once I am happy to report that the Orioles did something!. Yesterday was the start of the international signing period and the Orioles celebrated by signing a team-record 27 players on the first day. Leading the pack is 16-year-old Luis Almeyda, who got a $2.3 million signing bonus.
Yardbarker
Cubs agree to two-year contract with Trey Mancini
Mancini was an 8th-round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2013 and made it to the majors in 2016. He established himself as a power hitter in his first three seasons. The 30-year-old slugged 24 home runs in each of his first two full seasons, and he slugged a career-high 35 homers in 2019.
Camden Chat
Sunday Bird Droppings: Another international signing day arrives for the Orioles
There are now two months and 15 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. It’s now exactly one month until pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota to mark the start of spring training. Today has some immediate significance for the Orioles because it marks the start of this year’s signing...
Look: Ravens Star Furious With Coaching Staff After Loss
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was really upset after Sunday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens made it a lot closer than anyone expected them to but ended up losing 24-17 with Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return the difference. After the game, Dobbins sounded off ...
NFL World Reacts To The Commanders Sale Update
It doesn't look like Jeff Bezos is going to submit a bid to buy the Washington Commanders. According to Front Office Sports, Bezos has yet to submit a formal bid for the team. It didn't come in before the first-round deadline. Some may think this could lead to there not being a sale, ...
Todd Bowles reacts to potential Tom Brady move
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. And to make matters worse, there’s a chance that it was the final game with the team for legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who could either retire or become a free agent Read more... The post Todd Bowles reacts to potential Tom Brady move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey had funny response to sister’s tweet
The Baltimore Ravens lost Sunday’s AFC wild-card game because of Marlon Humphrey’s sister, at least according to Humphrey himself. The Ravens cornerback hilariously called out his sister Breona on Twitter Monday after she tweeted that Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard is “kinda fine.” Humphrey did not appreciate the comment, blaming his “own flesh and... The post Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey had funny response to sister’s tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Ravens Make Four Moves For Wildcard Game
Ravens elevated WR Andy Isabella and WR Binjimen Victor to their active roster. Ravens signed DB Ar’Darius Washington to their active roster. Ravens placed WR Tylan Wallace on injured reserve. Isabella, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He...
Wbaltv.com
Ravens fans hold high hopes for familiar opponent in playoff game
The Baltimore Ravens are in Cincinnati to take on the Bengals yet again, but this time it's to advance in the playoffs. The Ravens may be the underdogs in the game, but anything can happen and fans out in Federal Hill in Baltimore have high hopes. Considering this could be...
Comments / 0