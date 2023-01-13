Read full article on original website
Related
The Ukraine paradoxes: Russia, reciprocity and reality
Can or should Russia be held liable and accountable for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine?
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Ancient Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II's 'handsome' face revealed in striking reconstruction
Scientists have used facial reconstruction techniques to show what the Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II looked like in his prime.
35 Horrifying Images of World War II
To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
The Startling Statistic That Shows Why Russia Is Struggling in Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin said that Russia is effectively fighting against the military resources of "all the main NATO countries."
msn.com
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Washington Examiner
Forget Soledar: Russia cannot sustain the offensive initiative
Much is being written about Russia's claim to have captured Soledar, a town in southeastern Ukraine. Regardless of Kyiv's claims to the contrary, it seems likely that Russia has indeed taken the town or will do so in the very near future. Russia says it will now encircle Ukrainian forces...
Ukraine's Massive Arsenal of Western Tanks Grows as Russia Advances
On the same day that Russia claimed victory in Soledar, Ukraine learned its military will soon be bolstered with Polish tanks.
U.S. Bradley Armored Vehicles Compared to Russia's Battle Tanks
The Biden administration is poised to send Kyiv 50 of the fighting vehicles, which experts say could boost Ukraine's position on the battlefield.
Battle Of Poitiers: The Final Halt To Arab Expansion
The Battle of Poitiers in 732 AD was an important Frankish victory in the fight against the Umayyad Caliphate. It marked the halt to Arab expansion into Western Europe and is seen as a major turning point in European history. Led by Charles Martel, a powerful leader of the Franks, and aided by Burgundian forces, King Charles's army fought off the Umayyad commander Al Ghafiqi near Tours and Poitiers. This battle not only ensured that Frankish kingdoms remained independent from Spanish rule but also protected other kingdoms in Spain from Muslim invasion. This significant event later allowed for more extensive Christian influence over present-day France, Italy, Germany, and parts of Iberia that were at risk of becoming part of Islamic culture.
Tri-City Herald
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Winning bidders of ‘despicable’ Nazi memorabilia urged to donate items to Sydney Jewish Museum
SS paraphernalia and an album of 500 photos from concentration camps which sold for $25,000 among items at Queensland auction
newsnationnow.com
Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
John Kelly was forced to deal with 'fights' between Melania and Ivanka Trump as they competed for influence, NYT journalist says
Ivanka Trump wanted to be the first lady in a "ceremonial" sense, according to New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt.
Ancient Humans May Have Gone to North America Then Turned Around
Evidence suggests that the Americas were first settled by people who traveled from Asia.
History: Scientific Evidence of Sodom & Gomorrah
One of the greatest mass destructions is the Biblical story of Sodom and Gomorrah, but was it really caused by God, or was it a freak act of nature?. For those unfamiliar, here is a brief recap of the story:
BBC
Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden
Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden. No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China. The discovery...
Comments / 0