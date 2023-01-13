The Battle of Poitiers in 732 AD was an important Frankish victory in the fight against the Umayyad Caliphate. It marked the halt to Arab expansion into Western Europe and is seen as a major turning point in European history. Led by Charles Martel, a powerful leader of the Franks, and aided by Burgundian forces, King Charles's army fought off the Umayyad commander Al Ghafiqi near Tours and Poitiers. This battle not only ensured that Frankish kingdoms remained independent from Spanish rule but also protected other kingdoms in Spain from Muslim invasion. This significant event later allowed for more extensive Christian influence over present-day France, Italy, Germany, and parts of Iberia that were at risk of becoming part of Islamic culture.

8 DAYS AGO