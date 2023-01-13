ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?

Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Washington Examiner

Forget Soledar: Russia cannot sustain the offensive initiative

Much is being written about Russia's claim to have captured Soledar, a town in southeastern Ukraine. Regardless of Kyiv's claims to the contrary, it seems likely that Russia has indeed taken the town or will do so in the very near future. Russia says it will now encircle Ukrainian forces...
Maiya Devi Dahal

Battle Of Poitiers: The Final Halt To Arab Expansion

The Battle of Poitiers in 732 AD was an important Frankish victory in the fight against the Umayyad Caliphate. It marked the halt to Arab expansion into Western Europe and is seen as a major turning point in European history. Led by Charles Martel, a powerful leader of the Franks, and aided by Burgundian forces, King Charles's army fought off the Umayyad commander Al Ghafiqi near Tours and Poitiers. This battle not only ensured that Frankish kingdoms remained independent from Spanish rule but also protected other kingdoms in Spain from Muslim invasion. This significant event later allowed for more extensive Christian influence over present-day France, Italy, Germany, and parts of Iberia that were at risk of becoming part of Islamic culture.
Tri-City Herald

What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle

The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
newsnationnow.com

Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
BBC

Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden

Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden. No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China. The discovery...

